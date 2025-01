Hawaiian Telcom announced a groundbreaking initiative Thursday to make Hawaii the nation’s first fully fiber-enabled state by 2026, with the project already more than halfway completed.

The company is replacing its outdated copper network with a state-of-the-art fiber- optic system, marking a significant shift in broadband infrastructure.

Starting in the fall of 2024, Hawaiian Telcom offered the fastest internet speeds in Hawaii through its fiber- to-the-premise network, providing up to 3 gigabits- per-second symmetrical speeds for both upload and download.

The network currently serves over 400,000 homes and businesses, covering 60% of the state, with plans to extend service to the remaining 40% by the end of 2026. Hawaiian Telcom is focused on completing the full fiber-to-the-premise rollout within the next two years, aiming to cover the entire state with fiber-optic connections by the end of 2026.

“We’ve been building fiber in Hawaii now for over a decade, and the investments have been spread out over the course of 10 years,” Hawaiian Telcom President Su Shin told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “What we’re doing now is really ramping up that investment. So by the end of last year, we got to about 60% of the state fiber-enabled. That means that when you look at the entire state of Hawaii, 60% of the people across the state of Hawaii — and it’s a mixture of different islands — currently have access to our fiber-to-the-premise.”

Hawaiian Telcom had previously invested heavily in stringing copper cables across the state, but the cables are aging and no longer meet the demands of modern data use and struggle to provide the high-speed internet required by today’s users, limiting the quality of service.

Recognizing the limitations, Hawaiian Telcom began its transition to a fiber-optic network nearly 10 years ago.

“So whether you live in Hilo, Honolulu, Hanalei or anywhere else, you’ll have access to the same fiber- optic network,” Shin said. “I would argue that probably it is most meaningful for people in the more rural communities where they maybe have spotty service or they haven’t had access to lots of options historically. By us blanketing the state by the end of 2026, everyone’s internet service is going to be on par.”

Lanai and the top side of Molokai — essentially, all of Molokai except Kalaupapa — were fiber-enabled in 2023, and Hawaiian Telcom expects Kauai to be completed by February.

The company also plans to finish fiber deployment on Maui within this year, with further efforts continuing into 2026 to complete Hawaii island and Oahu.

“The remainder of Big Island and Oahu will be in 2026,” Shin said. “Both Big Island and Oahu, we have fiber already in a lot of different areas. We’re just not done, there’s pukas. … There are holes where we have our old copper infrastructure, but we haven’t overlaid it with our fiber yet. And we will fill in the holes by the end of 2026.”

Broadband access offers significant benefits, especially in rural communities like Lanai, where unreliable airline service makes the internet even more crucial. Reliable internet provides access to telehealth, education, e-commerce and economic opportunities.

The initiative aims to level the playing field across Hawaii, ensuring all residents — beyond just Oahu — have equal access to modern infrastructure.

“Hawaiian Telcom has led vital transformation for broadband access across the state,” said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement. “On Maui, completion of fiber expansion by the end of the year will help bridge the digital divide by providing reliable internet access for residents, including those in our rural areas. It will also empower our local businesses and economy as we move forward with rebuilding and recovery in our communities affected by the August 2023 wildfires.”

The $1.7 billion effort includes $107 million in federal funding received by Hawaiian Telcom.

More than 90% of the investment comes from private capital, with the remaining funds from federal and state programs such as the Connect America Fund, Rural Digital Opportunities Fund and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, among others.

“We are incredibly proud of Hawaiian Telcom’s commitment to elevate Hawai‘i as a leader in broadband connectivity with the goal of being the first state in the nation to be fully fiber- enabled,“ Gov. Josh Green said in a statement. “This is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships and a clear demonstration of how we can create lasting value for our community by working together.”

By helping to bridge the digital divide, Shin told the Star-Advertiser she hopes to give people the tools they need to thrive in today’s connected world.

Choosing to opt into the fiber network won’t result in higher prices for consumers. In fact, during a recent meeting with legislators, it was noted that Hawaiian Telcom’s prices are often comparable to, or even lower than, those of competitors.

The introduction of more options for consumers, regardless of where they live, fosters competition, which helps keep prices affordable. In a competitive marketplace, providers work to stay competitive, ensuring that prices remain reasonable while offering reliable service.