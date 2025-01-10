Chock claims Gatorade volleyball honor

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Kamehameha outside hitter Kalaweloilehua Chock was named Gatorade Hawaii Girls Volleyball Player of the Year on Thursday.

Chock, a 5-foot-9 junior, led the Warriors to their second consecutive HHSAA Division I state title in November. She was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

For the season, Chock recorded 516 kills (4.5 per set), 348 digs, 62 blocks and 22 aces.

The Gatorade awards are presented to student-athletes who excel in their sport, in the classroom and in the community.

Chock, who has maintained a 3.78 GPA, has volunteered with Ho‘okua‘aina, a non-profit organization that promotes the cultivation of kalo.

Local PacWest women’s teams go 1-2

Sameera Elmasri scored 17 points, and Morgan Escobedo added 12 points and nine rebounds as Chaminade raced past Biola 57-42 on Thursday at McCabe Gym.

Morgan Escobedo added 12 points for the Silverswords (5-9, 4-4 PacWest), who outscored the Eagles 22-5 in the fourth quarter.

Laila Walker finished with nine points for the Eagles (3-4, 3-12).

>> Amayah Kirkman had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Kelly Heimburger added 16 points as conference-leader Azusa Pacific edged Hawaii Pacific 66-63 on Thursday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

Heimburger’s field goal with 35 seconds remaining put the Cougars (13-1, 7-0 PacWest) ahead 64-63. She added a pair of free throws with four seconds to go.

HPU’s Morgan Hawkins missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Ella Berge finished with 13 points, and Alana Roberts added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Sharks (7-4, 3-2)

>> Eiley Tippins finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Kaylee Byon added 13 points as Point Loma beat Hawaii Hilo 58-55 on Thursday at Vulcan Gymnasium.

The Vulcans’ Kaile Cruz missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Tavia Rowell added 12 points for the Sea Lions (12-3, 7-0 PacWest)

Caiyle Kaupu scored 28 points for the Vulcans (3-8, 1-4).