Tyler Loree teed off on the first hole during the first round of the Sony Open on Thursday.

When the horn sounded at 6:10 p.m. Thursday at Waialae Country Club, players still on the course had the option to finish the hole they were on, or finish this morning before the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Tyler Loree, who was on his last hole, laughed at the idea of waiting until today to finish his first round in a PGA Tour event.

“Nah, I had to get it done,” the Seabury Hall senior from Maui said while signing autographs. “I want to get at least some sleep tonight.”

Loree, 17, had enough light to par that last hole and put the finishing touches on a 3-under 67 that left him just three shots behind the leaders.

The way things started for Loree made him and his coach/caddie Sam Cyr especially happy with the end result. The kid displayed maturity and poise to go with his talent.

“He did a good job of taking it one shot at a time,” Cyr said. “He had some tough holes to start.”

Loree was 2 over par after his first five holes, but then four consecutive birdies and five in six holes from the seventh through 12th gave him confidence and rhythm.

Then, after a bogey on No. 13, he came right back with an 83-foot birdie putt from off the green on No. 14.

“Just kept focusing on what I’m doing, making sure I’m present in the moment,” he said. “Just kept working on just hitting good shots and having a good pre-shot routine, calming myself down as much as I can.”

Loree is the reigning Hawaii High School Athletic Association state champion, and will play at UCLA next year.

“Not going to lie, at the state championship high school I was pretty nervous. But I feel like for me, just playing this week I’m just super grateful,” said Loree, who added that the qualifier he won in November to get here was more nerve-wracking.

This, he said, is the fun part. He’s three shots off the lead at a PGA Tour event, tied with Hideki Matsuyama.

“Who knows what can happen tomorrow? I’m just trying to enjoy the moment as much as I can,” Loree said. “Super grateful to be here.”

Rain stays away

Forecasts from Wednesday called for almost a 50% chance of rain Thursday afternoon, while half of the field would still be on the course. But just a few drops fell as the sun set and after nearly all the players completed their rounds.

Former Kaimuki High star Chan Kim, who played in the afternoon and shot 4-under-par 66, said he would have been OK with a little bit of liquid sunshine.

“Growing up here, we would always have the occasional showers,” Kim said. “They come as fast as they go. I knew if it does rain, it wasn’t going to hang around too long. I wouldn’t have minded it, but the course is in such great condition that I think either way, it would have played really well.”

Maui pro struggles

Kelly Welsh, director of golf at Makena Golf & Beach Club on Maui, had a rough round. He shot 81, including a quadruple-bogey 9 on the par-5 No. 9 hole to finish his round at 11 over and last among the 143 players in the field.

He made birdies on Nos. 14 and 3.

Knapp backs out

Jake Knapp, who was scheduled to play with Brice Garnett and first-round co-leader Tom Hoge, withdrew before his 12:50 p.m. tee time with a back injury.

No replacement was added.