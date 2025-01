Scoreboard – January 10, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH girls, Varsity III: Le Jardin vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at La Pietra; St. Andrew’s at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kailua at Castle; Kahuku at McKinley; Kaimuki at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Farrington; Kaiser at Kalani. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Pearl City; Leilehua at Waianae; Radford at Waialua; Kapolei at Aiea; Campbell at Nanakuli.

JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

GOLF

PGA Sony Open in Hawaii: second round, 7:10 a.m. at Waialae Country Club.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou at ‘Iolani; Mid-Pacific at Le Jardin; Pac-Five at Punahou I-AA. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West boys: Nanakuli at Kapolei

(varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Waianae at Aiea

(varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Pearl City at Waialua (varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Waipahu at Radford (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Leilehua at Campbell (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to

follow).

TENNIS

College men: Arkansas vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

College women: Weinman Foundation

Invitational, Texas A&M, USC, Hawaii,

10 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Harvard vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

ILH boys: 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Pacific.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, women at 11 a.m.; men at 2 p.m. Games at McCabe Gym.

PacWest: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.;

University at Mid-Pacific, 5:30 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Hawaii Baptist vs.

Island Pacific, 1 p.m. at Le Jardin; Hanalani at Le Jardin, 2:30 p.m.; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: ‘Iolani vs. University, 1 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Kamehameha at Sacred Hearts, 2:30 p.m.; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.; Damien at Hawaii

Baptist, 5 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kalani at Farrington. (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Event No. 4, 8:30 a.m.; Magic Island to Kewalos to Royal Hawaiian and back.

GOLF

PGA Sony Open in Hawaii: third round, 7:40 a.m. at Waialae Country Club.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Island Pacific at Sacred Hearts (girls); Punahou at Kamehameha; Pac-Five at Saint Louis (boys). Matches start at 9 a.m.

SOCCER

OIA East boys: Farrington at Kailua (varsity, 2 p.m.); Kaimuki at Kaiser (varsity, 5:30 p.m.); McKinley at Roosevelt (varsity, 5:30 p.m.); Castle at Kahuku (varsity, 5:30 p.m.);

Kalaheo at Moanalua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

SWIMMING

College women: Whitman vs. Hawaii,

5 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic

Complex.

TENNIS

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational, Texas A&M, USC, Hawaii,

10 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity I

University 50, Maryknoll 39. Top

scorers—UHS: Todd McKinney 11, Aaron Hamada 10. Rome Lilio 12, Nxis Yamauchi 12.

Mid-Pacific 70, ‘Iolani 55. Top scorers—MPI: Darius Chizer 21, Logan Mason 20, Riley Miura 12. Iol: Ayden Goo 22, Declan Beckette 11, Raymon Teocson 10.

Boys Varsity II

Hawaii Baptist 67, Hawaiian Mission 31. Top scorers—HBA: Matthew Shigetani 17, Cade Toyofuku 12, Samuel Lim 10. HMA: Marcellus McCullah 10.

Boys Varsity I-AA

Saint Louis 71, Maryknoll 40. Top

scorers—StL: Elijah Salanoa 12, John Bush 11, Lawrence Robello 11. Mary: Normandy Mistica 11.

Girls Varsity II

Hawaii Baptist 55, ‘Iolani 45. Top

scorers—HBA: Sierra Ramos 19, Hallie Chock 13, Sienna Lamblack 12. Iol: Jasmine Williams 12, Kaylie Pang 11, Ava Yoshimura 10.

Wednesday

Boys Varsity II

Hawaiian Mission 47, Island Pacific 12. HMA: Marcellus 14, Kailana 13, Zion 12. IPA: Tristan 7.

Girls Varsity II

Hawaiian Mission 44, Island Pacific 14. HMA: Kelis 20, Mia 11. IPA: Thayleah 6.

Mid-Pacific 40, University 25

OIA East

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kailua 63, McKinley 15

Kahuku 65, Moanalua 55

Kalaheo 57, Kaimuki 46

Roosevelt 51, Castle 47

Kaiser 43, Farrington 40

Boys JV

Kailua 41, Mckinley 20

Kahuku 75, Moanalua 34

Kaimuki 58, Kalaheo 45

Castle 53, Roosevelt 51

Kaiser 60, Farrington 36

OIA West

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Mililani 77, Waianae 28

Leilehua 68, Waialua 13

Radford 49, Waipahu 47

Kapolei 64, Pearl City 53

Campbell 57, Aiea 54

Boys JV

Mililani 62, Waianae 23

Leilehua 62, DreamHouse 20

Waipahu 49, Radford 22

Kapolei 40, Pearl City 30

Campbell 62, Aiea 24

BIIF

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Hawaii Prep 70, Christian Liberty 10. Top scorers—CL: Jermaine Cline 6. HPA: Gavin Rhodes 16, Kaleb Loo 12.

non-league

Girls Varsity

Honolulu Hoops Showcase

At ‘Iolani

Kamehameha 65, Bakersfield Christian (Calif.) 34

Estrella Foothills (Ariz.) 58, Punahou 55

Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.) 56, ‘Iolani 51

SOCCER

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity

‘Iolani 6, Mid-Pacific 0. Goal scorers—Brody Awaya 2, Devin Lee 2, Dan Arima, Andrew Shen.

Punahou 3, Saint Louis 1

Kamehameha 4, Pac-Five 1

Le Jardin 1, Damien 0

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Punahou 10, Le Jardin 0

TENNIS

COLLEGE MEN

At UH Tennis Complex

Thursday

Arkansas 6, Hawaii 1

Singles

No. 77 Azuma Visaya (UH) def. Bozo Barun (ARK) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9)

Lukas Palovic (ARK) def. Karl Collins (UH) 6-0, 6-2

Marino Jakic (ARK) def. Andy Hernandez (UH) 6-4, 6-4

No. 85 Jakub Vrba (ARK) def. Tianhao Hou (UH) 6-2, 6-2

Benni Emesz (ARK) def. Sohta Urano (UH) 6-2, 6-2

Arthur Bellegy (ARK) def. Gervase Ngo (UH) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Connor Smillie/Jakic (ARK) def. Visaya/Hou (UH) 6-4

Collins/Diego Dalisay (UH) vs. Vrba/Palovic (ARK) 5-4, unfinished

Jean-Baptiste Badon/Brendan Boland (ARK) def. Hernandez/Urano (UH) 6-0

COLLEGE WOMEN

Weinman Foundation Invitational

At UH Tennis Complex

Thursday

Singles

No. 102 Daria Smetannikov (Texas A&M) def. Emma Forgac (Hawaii) 6-1, 6-2

Lexington Reed (Texas A&M) def. Sheena Masuda (Hawaii) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

No. 15 Nicole Khirin (Texas A&M) def. Jana Hossam (Southern California) 6-2, 6-3

Lucciana Perez (Texas A&M) def. No. 37 Grace Piper (Southern California) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Maia Sung (Southern California) def. Joelle Lanz (Hawaii) 6-4, 6-1

Makeilah Nepomuceno (Hawaii) def.

Lizanne Boyer (Texas A&M) 6-4, 6-3

Lily Fairclough (Southern California) def. Ana Vilcek (Hawaii) 6-4, 7-5

No. 45 Emma Charney (Southern California) def. Peppi Ramstedt (Hawaii) 6-2, 6-3

Mia Kupres (Texas A&M) def. Nikola

Homolkova (Hawaii) 6-2, 6-1

Jeanette Mireles (Texas A&M) def. Hannah Galindo (Hawaii) 6-2, 6-1

Simone Kay (Southern California) def.

Allaire Berl (Hawaii) 7-5, 6-1

Sloane Morra (Southern California) def.

Jazlyn Miyamura (Hawaii) 6-1 (played one set only)

Doubles

Sloane Morra/Jana Hossam (Southern

California) def. Hannah Galindo/Makeilah Nepomuceno (Hawaii) 6-2

Mia Kupres/Daria Smetannikov (Texas A&M) def. Parker Fry/Maia Sung (Southern California) 6-2

Lexington Reed/Lucciana Perez (Texas A&M) def. Emma Forgac/Joelle Lanz

(Hawaii) 6-1

Peppi Ramstedt/Sheena Masuda (Hawaii) def. Nicole Khirin/Jeanette Mireles (Texas A&M) 6-3

Ana Vilcek/Nikola Homolkova (Hawaii) def. Emma Charney/Immi Haddad (Southern California) 6-3

Simone Kay(USC)/Lizanne Boyer (TAMU) def. Allaire Berl/Jazlyn Miyamura (Hawaii) 6-2