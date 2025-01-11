Letter: Fireworks problem has hallmarks of drug issue

I view illegal fireworks almost exactly as illegal narcotics. Besides both being against the law, both are addicting, have huge demand, are smuggled into the state in tremendous quantities, cause injuries and death, cost the government millions in enforcement and have been ongoing problems for years with absolutely no end in sight.

I suspect that there will be lots of discussion and controversy in the coming weeks regarding regulations, modifications to existing laws and the like, but by the end of this year the skies of Oahu will look exactly the same as it did on Dec. 31.

Charles P. Nakagawa

Mililani

