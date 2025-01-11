Letter: Fireworks rule-breaking should be civil offense

The hand-wringing and chest-beating that have occurred as a result of the most recent fireworks-related tragedies is as amusing as it is appalling. The claims of interfering with cultural traditions is nonsense. The state can pass all the laws it wants, but without enforcement nothing will change.

I have two suggestions. First pass a law with a civil penalty of at least $5,000 for possession and use of illegal fireworks. This would keep the violators out of the Circuit Court system and make the offenses easier to enforce. Then take the money that would be spent on task forces and instead create a few designated enforcement patrols.

Once people realize that there is even a small chance of being prosecuted, we will see a quick decline in the number of offenses. But until there is enforcement, no amount of pleading or study will address this problem.

Beth Block

Pahoa, Hawaii island

