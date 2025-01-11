Letter: Laws meaningless unless consistently enforced

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii seems to be a lawless society. There was Sara Yara, killed by a drunken driver who had more than 200 traffic-related citations and violations. Nearly two years after her death, he still hasn’t gone to trial. Why?

There’s all the violence in West Oahu and elsewhere, where we hear time after time that the perpetrator had multiple felony convictions, and yet was free to commit more crimes. Why?

And there are all the illegal fireworks, which we lament year after year, boom after boom, death after death. We wring our hands, yet nothing changes. Nothing will change.

We rely on our legislators, our police and our judiciary to keep us safe. They are failing us. Our laws mean nothing if they aren’t enforced.

Shari Sprague

Manoa Valley

