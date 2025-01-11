Hawaii pair makes All-Big West preseason water polo team

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii attacker Bernadette Doyle and goalkeeper Daisy Logtens were named to the All-Big West Preseason Coaches’ Team, and the Rainbow Wahine were picked second in the preseason coaches’ poll, announced Friday.

Doyle, a senior from Auckland, New Zealand, finished last season with 46 goals and a Big West-leading 49 steals. She made the All-Big West first team and Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches All-America second team.

Logtens, a sophomore from Uden, Netherlands, led the Big West in save percentage (.599) and goals against average (7.42), and finished second in the conference in saves per game (8.2) last season. She made the All-Big West first team and ACWPC All-America third team.

Hawaii finished with 42 points and one first-place vote. UC Irvine was picked to win the conference with 44 points and three first-place votes. Long Beach State was selected third with 41 points and four first-place votes.

The Rainbow Wahine went 23-4 last season, including 7-0 in the Big West, and advanced to the national semifinals.

James Robinson is entering his first season as Hawaii head coach.