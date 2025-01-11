Nihoa Dunn notches double-double as Kamehameha tops Estrella

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Swarming defense and hungry rebounding make the Kamehameha Warriors tough to beat in the Honolulu Hoops Showcase.

Rylee Paranada pumped in 16 points, while Nihoa Dunn tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds, including nine on the offensive glass, as No. 1 Kamehameha overpowered Arizona 4A powerhouse Estrella Foothills (Goodyear, Ariz.) 62-28 at Hemmeter Fieldhouse.

The Warriors (18-3) were relentless on the glass, hustling for 22 offensive rebounds while shooting 17-for-21 (81%) at the free-throw line. Dunn was not surprised by her team’s intensity and physicality.

“Rebounding is our game in general. That’s what we know how to do and that’s what we do best. Everybody was rebounding today. If we grab a lot of the rebounds and kick it back out, we’re more likely to make that second shot and that third shot,” Dunn said.

Senior Makenzie Alapai had three of her five offensive rebounds in the third quarter as Kamehameha went on a 9-0 run.

“Every time in the huddle, I tell the girls, we won’t be given anything. We have to earn it,” Alapai said. “Since our shots weren’t falling, we’re going to hustle for these rebounds and get our second-chance points. We’ll keep hustling and everyone was on the same page with that.”

Estrella Foothills center Eva Amenhauser was stellar with 17 points and seven rebounds despite constant double teams. She shot 7-for-9 from the field.

“We were at the beach today and went to Pearl Harbor. It’s nice being out here just learning each other and playing better teams like the one we just played against,” the senior said.

The Wolves (19-2) committed 24 turnovers against Kamehameha’s constant halfcourt and fullcourt defensive pressure. Amenhauser did what she could to help facilitate the offense.

“We just need to push each other on the court. Having faith in each other as a team and in God is extremely important,” she said. “Getting better together and not getting frustrated.

The matchup between Dunn and Amenhauser was memorable.

“She’s good. It was tough to force her back to her left hand,” Dunn noted. “Throughout the game, we cut off the left side entirely so she had to finish right.”

Dunn might be the best post player Estrella Foothills has played so far.

“She was great. She was positioning at the right time. She’s strong,” Amenhauser said. “It’s great to play someone who pushed me.”

Estrella Foothills is ranked 10th by MaxPreps in Arizona 4A. The loss ended a six-game win streak. The Wolves’ only prior loss was on Jan. 3 to Tucson High Magnet School, 53-51.

No. 4 ‘Iolani 56, Bakersfield Christian (Calif.) 34

Justice Kekauoha scored 13 points, while Mia Frye and Rayah Soriano added 10 each as the Raiders rallied from an early six-point deficit.

Hailey Fernandez chipped in nine points for ‘Iolani (17-6).

With injuries cutting into the rotation, Fernandez was a non-stop machine on both ends without slowing down.

“I guess it’s just pride. Our team is based around defense, and that’s how we get going,” Fernandez said. “You’re always playing with a chip on your shoulder, whether it’s mainland teams or teams from Hawaii.”

Coming off a 56-51 loss to Arizona powerhouse Salpointe Catholic on Thursday, the Raiders withstood an early run by Bakersfield Christian’s young squad.

Senior point guard Alexis Bila led Bakersfield Christian (4-12) with 12 points. The Eagles play one of the toughest nonconference schedules in Arizona 4A with a nine-player roster that includes four freshmen and a sophomore. They entered the Showcase ranked fifth out of 24 high schools in Bakersfield by MaxPreps, a nod to a tough nonconference schedule. They are 1-0 in the South Yosemite Valley League, where they are two-time defending champions.

“We had our state run to the state semifinals last year. We’re kind of reloading, rebuilding. We have a good group of seniors and they’re just trying to work in with the freshmen,” Bakersfield Christian coach Priscilla Wright said. “We have a really tough schedule. We want to get ready for playoffs and we really want to work for state. If we get there, be prepared. This is the only way I know how to do that.”

The Eagles soared to a quick 6-0 lead while ‘Iolani had trouble breaking fullcourt pressure. Bila was formidable on both ends, scoring on tough drives and deflecting several passes.

The Raiders adjusted and eventually took a 17-14 lead on a transition 3 by Fernandez on a pass from Kekauoha. Fernandez later made a difficult scoop shot off the glass against 5-foot-11 forward Kalaya Miller to beat the buzzer. ‘Iolani led 24-16 at halftime.

‘Iolani opened the second half with a 9-1 run, opening a 16-point cushion. However, Frye, a senior guard, was helped off the court by teammates with 3:48 left in the third quarter after reinjuring an ankle. The Raiders led 43-23 entering the fourth quarter.

Frye will likely rest and recover today.

”We lost two (players) already,” coach Dean Young said, referring to Kylie Chong Kee and Dylan Neves.

Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.) 48, No. 8 Punahou 34

Allison Even and Hannah Williams led the Lancers (12-3) with 12 points each. Sidney Anderson added 10 as Salpointe improved to 2-0 in the Showcase.

Coach Joseph Luevano stayed on his feet from start to finish, whether it was his starting five or reserves on the floor.

“Our subs are very, very young. I’m trying to get them to understand the expectations we have. The bench is a very powerful motivator,” Luevano said.

Ahnastaziah Wright led the gritty Buffanblu (10-11) with 11 points. Jaedyn Koshiba chipped in eight.

Salpointe entered the tourney ranked sixth overall in Arizona and No. 2 in Arizona 4A by MaxPreps.

Down 24 points in the second half, Punahou brought the lead down to 45-30 with 1:54 left when the Lancers sent their starting five back in. The Buffanblu then scored and cut the margin to 13.

“The one thing about our team that I’ve always given credit to is that they never stop playing. They can be down 30 and they never stop playing. That’s pretty awesome for such a young crew,” Buffanblu coach Elyse Umeda-Korth said.

The Kamehameha-Salpointe Catholic matchup at 2 p.m. Saturday in Kekuhaupio Gymnasium will pit the two remaining undefeated teams in the tourney.