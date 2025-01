Patrick Fishburn hits his fairway bunker shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club

Matt McCarty acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club on Friday.

It was nostalgia time at Waialae Country Club on Friday morning, as champions from more than a decade ago took the stage early in the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

As the afternoon wore on, though, hungry lesser-known players climbed the leaderboard, and Patrick Fishburn and Denny McCarthy finished the day tied for first at 10 under par in the PGA Tour’s first full-field event of the season.

Both are in search of their first win on the Tour.

McCarthy was among six golfers who shot 64 on Thursday to tie for the lead after the first round. But with bogeys on two of his first three holes Friday, he did not seem destined for the same position going into the weekend. He settled down, though and netted a 4-under 66.

“I played better than yesterday, I think, tee to green,” McCarthy said. “Hit way more fairways today. Missed a lot of short putts, but I guess made up for it.”

This is McCarthy’s fourth Sony Open. He has made the cut and improved his finishing position every year since 2022. He tied for 24th last year, when he shot 66 on both Saturday and Sunday.

McCarthy has two runner-up PGA Tour finishes, most recently when he lost a playoff at Valero last year.

Fishburn dropped a 6-foot birdie putt on his last hole Friday to cap his second 5-under-par 65 in two days, and at that time he was in the lead alone. He birdied three consecutive holes on the front nine.

“That was the key, getting some momentum early,” said Fishburn, who has finished third in two of his 27 PGA Tour starts. “Felt really good with all the clubs in the bag. … The times that I missed the green I got up and down. Chipped one of them in. Also felt good on the greens.”

Kensei Hirata made an early move to the top Friday with birdies on his first four holes, jump-starting the day’s best round of 7-under-par 63.

He enters play today tied for third at 9 under for the event with Eric Cole and 36-year-old PGA Tour rookie Paul Peterson, who both shot 67 on Friday after being among the six tied for first after the first round.

Zach Johnson finished his Friday morning round tied for the lead at 8 under with Sepp Straka and Lee Hodges. They start today knotted for sixth with J.J. Spaun and Alex Smalley, who matched them in the afternoon.

Johnson, who started the day at 4 under, eagled the par-4 No. 3 with a 158-yard second shot. Later, he briefly held the lead alone at 7 under.

“My approach has been essentially no expectations. Other than that essentially staying right where my feet are and executing a shot right there,” Johnson said. “I like my approach. It’s really, really simple, whether it’s a tee shot, approach shot, putt. Extremely simple.”

Johnson, 48, won the 2009 Sony Open two years after winning the Masters. His most recent of his 12 PGA Tour victories is the 2015 Open Championship.

Another Sony champion, Russell Henley, ended his second round at 7 under for the event with a 67 to go with his first-round 66. The day ended with him T11 with six others.

The 2013 winner here as a Tour rookie and runner-up in a playoff against Hideki Matsuyama in 2022 would be in a better spot today if not for a double bogey at No. 6, his 15th hole of the day. But he was still pleased with his round.

“Always cool coming back to Hawaii. Just thinking of some of those fun memories, had a lot of good tournaments here,” said Henley, who also tied for fourth here last year. “I feel like I’m playing well. One bad swing today. Not bad but just not good, execution kind of cost me. Played really steady. Felt like I was resilient.”

Kaimuki High alumnus Chan Kim, 34 and in his second year as a PGA Tour member, barely made the cut at 3 under. After a solid 66 on Thursday, he scrambled Friday to a 1-over 71 that started with great promise.

Kim birdied No. 1 to go to 5 under for the event, and then ran his bogey-free streak to start the tourney to 22 holes. That ended at No. 5, and he also bogeyed the next hole. He recovered to play 1 under the rest of the way.

“It would be great if you could play every round without a bogey,” said the eight-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour. “Some rounds if you’re not playing well you have to just hang on and do the best you can do.”

Matsuyama, who set a PGA scoring record in winning The Sentry at Kapalua last week, shot 69 on Friday and is tied for 42nd at 4 under.