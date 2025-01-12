Column: Fireworks tragedy wasn’t accident, go after violators

Can it be the year for change regarding fireworks? Does it take a catastrophic explosion of epic proportions to invoke change? Or will it be the same like every year before this, all talk (waha) and no action by everyone, from politicians to us the public?

First, my heart goes out to the innocent victims of this tragedy, especially the children burned and injured in this avoidable incident. However, for those selfish persons who took gratification in exploding illegal bomb-type fireworks and who illegally exploded these aerial fireworks, they need to be prosecuted. For the owner of the residence where these illegal fireworks were stored, they need to be prosecuted as well. Civil lawsuits by innocent victims should proceed against the owner of the property and the person(s) who caused this explosion.

It was mentioned in the media that a reckless endangering case was initiated. I certainly hope that a more serious charge of manslaughter will be added, since these lawless criminal idiots did recklessly cause the death of another person(s). If the suspect(s) are currently in the hospital, once released they need to face the criminal consequences of their actions. This will send a loud and clear message to all of us. Homeowners will now know that they will be held liable for what happens on their property.

Some will say this was just an accident. No, it was not. These persons did intentionally purchase these illegal fireworks and chose not to follow the law. These persons chose to engage in igniting illegal pyrotechnics and bombs. They had no problem turning the street into a war zone with no regard for their neighbors and fellow citizens who were injured. Their actions were intentional and reckless.

For years there was only all talk and no significant action taken regarding fireworks by our elected officials. To make matters worse, City Council lawmakers recently passed a bill to change the fireworks law to include sparklers; I am elated that our mayor vetoed it. As a kid, I was burned from a sparkler by another kid. Sparklers are dangerous. We don’t even listen to our own Fire, EMS and Police departments when it comes to the dangers of fireworks.

There is only one entity and body that can fix this problem: “We The People.” The community needs to come together and put an end to this nonsense. Excuses for the illegal use of fireworks for cultural and traditional practices are just shibai. We also need to think about the Maui wildfires that devastated Lahaina and what could happen anywhere from a fire.

Gov. Josh Green must take the lead: Today, he must declare an Emergency Order temporarily banning ALL FIREWORKS statewide, where no type of fireworks will be allowed to be ignited or come into the state until our next election in 2026. Complete ban, even in stores, and not just aerial fireworks.

In 2026, “We The People” will decide the fate of fireworks in Hawaii. We will vote on it. Simple question to all voters: “Do you support a complete ban of all fireworks? (Yes or No). The majority will rule and the public must live with that decision that “We The People” have made.

If the people wish to ban all fireworks, we will join other states in doing so.

If “We The People” vote to continue the use of fireworks here, then all politicians will hold public hearings and legislate laws that will protect the public and allow them to safely engage in legal fireworks activity.

It is so easy to blame law enforcement — but it is harder now than before to stop the fireworks flow, because people now will sell only to family and friends. Only “We The People” can stop it by changing our habits and voting, to solve this issue once and for all.

David Yomes, chair of the Aliamanu-Salt Lake-Foster Village-Airport Neighborhood Board, is a 42-year veteran/retired captain of the Honolulu Police Department; the views expressed here are his own.