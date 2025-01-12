Letter: Laken Riley murder tragic, but bill flawed

The Legal Clinic — a Hawaii nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that provides high-quality immigration legal services for low-income immigrants and migrants and advocates for fair and just immigration policies — was disheartened to read that the U.S. House passed the Laken Riley bill (“House passes bill to deport illegal migrants charged with minor crimes,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 8).

This bill would require, among other draconian provisions, the arrest and detention without bail of any undocumented person for even minor offenses, including theft and shoplifting, regardless of whether charges are ever brought. This is a complete abrogation of due process and civil rights, and is un-American.

The tragedy that befell Laken Riley is unimaginably heartbreaking, but we as a nation cannot compound that tragedy by passing bills that are antithetical to our American ideals and do not uphold human rights. The Legal Clinic agrees that we need to fix our broken immigration system; let us adopt sensible reforms true to our values.

Sandy Ma

Community and policy advocate The Legal Clinic

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter