Letter: Return to tradition, allow firecrackers

The ongoing debate over fireworks in Hawaii highlights a larger issue: A large percentage of locals have turned to illegal aerials because the government banned almost everything else.

If we made fountains and traditional firecrackers as available as they were in the old days, there would be less need for people to seek dangerous alter- natives and it would provide much-needed revenue.

Fireworks are more than just entertainment; they are a cultural tradition here. The government has a responsibility to respect and support these traditions rather than changing laws to cater to a minority. That’s how we ended up in this mess in the first place. The multimillion- dollar fireworks market in Hawaii was essentially handed over to the black market.

It’s time to bring back the firecrackers and allow people to celebrate in ways that honor Hawaii’s heritage.

Ian O’Sullivan

Waialua

