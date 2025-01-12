Letter: Sensible, enforceable fireworks law needed

Years ago, at New Year’s, our neighbor across the street would hang long strings of firecrackers from the big banyan tree in his yard. At midnight he’d light them and — Bang! Bang! Bang! — for about 10 minutes we had a real traditional celebration. Next day there’d be bits of red paper all over the street and we’d all sweep it up. No deaths, no one burned, no one maimed for life. We need to go back to those days.

Our legislators need to do their jobs and pass enforceable laws that the police and prosecutors can use without excuses. We can no longer put up with a “blind eye” attitude toward these lethal lawbreakers. And that goes for all of us. When you see something, say something.

Mollie Foti

Kailua

