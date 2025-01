Hands were held and raised during the singing of “Hawaii Aloha” signaling the end of the 2024 legislative season in the House of Representatives at the State Capitol in May.

State House Democratic and Republican leaders have announced that they are in lock-step when it comes to “shared values” on the eve of Wednesday’s opening of the 2025 legislative session, while Senate Democrats say they are committed to collaborating with their Republican colleagues.

House Speaker Nadine Nakamura, in a statement, called the alliance between the 42 House Democrats and nine Republicans “a monumental moment.”

“Across the aisle, these shared values reflect our fifty-one members’ dedication to serving the public,” Nakamura said. “They remind us of the meaningful work happening here at the Legislature and our daily responsibility to do our best for the people of Hawaii.”

House Minority Leader Lauren Matsumoto, in a statement, said it was “the first time that there have been agreed values for both the House Democrats and House Republicans. These shared values are a great step towards a stronger and more collaborative legislative process. This year, our nine Republican members have been preparing and are ready to work hard and protect the future of our state.”

On the 25-member Senate side of the state Capitol, Majority Leader Dru Mamo Kanuha said in a statement that the 22 Senate Democrats are committed “to collaborate with our Senate Minority and House of Representatives colleagues to forge a stronger, more resilient future for Hawaii.”

“This session is a call to action and we are committed to shaping a brighter, more prosperous future for every resident of our state,” Kanuha said.

House and Senate leaders have separately announced sometimes differing priorities for this session.

For the House, they are housing, homelessness, infrastructure, economic development, public safety and agriculture/biosecurity.

Senate priorities are education and workforce development; housing and homelessness; stabilizing Hawaii’s property insurance market; “general governance and Constitutional rights”; safeguarding reproductive and immigration rights; “environmental sustainability and infrastructure”; additional measures aimed at illegal fireworks; and “agricultural innovation and other revenue streams” to ensure essential state services.