Kokua Line: When is Social Security pay boost for certain retirees?

Question: When will we receive our higher Social Security payments, now that the penalty is lifted? Will there be a back payment? I have tried calling Social Security about this and can never get through.

Answer: You are referring to the Social Security Fairness Act, H.R. 82 (808ne.ws/4h66U1A), which repealed rules that reduced payments for some retired public workers with pensions (and their spouses or survivors), even though they had paid into the federal retirement system. Nationwide, about 2.8 million Americans, including at least 33,000 in Hawaii, are expected to benefit from the repeal of the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset.

Retirees affected by WEP would see their Social Security benefits rise an average of $360 a month, while spouses or survivors affected by GPO would see an average monthly increase between $700 to $1,190, according to an estimate from the Congressional Budget Office (808ne.ws/4fWnG2h).

However, there’s no word yet about when this money will start flowing.

“The Social Security Administration is evaluating how to implement the Act. We will provide more information as soon as available,” the agency says on its website.

Affected individuals who have already filed for Social Security, and whose benefits are partially or completely offset, should verify that SSA has their current mailing address and direct deposit information if either has changed recently; otherwise no action is needed at this time, the agency says. Most people can do this online with their personal my Social Security account without calling or visiting Social Security. Visit ssa.gov/myaccount to sign in or create your account.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Individuals receiving a public pension who have not previously filed for Social Security and are eligible to do so may file online at ssa.gov/apply or schedule an appointment.

As for back payments, the SSFA applies to Social Security benefits payable after December 2023. President Biden said at the bill- signing ceremony last week that 2024 payments would come in a lump sum, but did not say when.

Lastly, you are one of numerous readers expressing frustration about long wait times on Social Security’s national toll-free number, which is 800-772-1213. One reader asked …

Q: Regarding making an appointment at the Social Security office (808ne.ws/4j5vzVM), what is the local number? It’s not in the phone book! Only the national number is listed. I was on hold so long last month I gave up.

A: Oahu has two Social Security offices:

>> Honolulu: 855-572-4879

>> Kapolei: 855-572-4866

Please keep in mind that while it’s generally easier to reach a local office, calling there means that staff pause other work to answer the phone, diverting them from adjudicating claims, conducting interviews and finishing other tasks. At the national number, agents focus on answering phones. The agency also encourages people to handle as much as they can online, via ssa.gov/onlineservices/.

The “answer rate” for Social Security’s national toll-free number fell to 44% in December, which means that 56% of callers that month never reached a representative. “Callers might not reach a representative because of technical difficulties on our end, or they might hang up due to long wait times. Telephone agent attrition and hiring challenges also impact agent productivity,” according to the SSA website, which says the national number typically receives 80 million calls a year.

Mahalo

A belated mahalo to the neighbors, friends and strangers who helped us when our pets could not tolerate the stress of New Year’s Eve despite our best efforts and escaped our home. All our lost animals were found safely later that night. We thank all those who assisted. With the mayhem in Aliamanu, I hesitated to share, as it’s minor in comparison, but this year’s “celebration” was horrible — as it is every year — for all community members (animal and human) who are sensitive to noise and smoke. — A reader

———

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.