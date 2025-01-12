Hawaii Beat: Chaminade, HPU and UH-Hilo hoops

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Chaminade hoops splits with Azusa Pacific

Kent King scored 14 points, including 10 on free throws, and Jamir Thomas added 13 points as the Chaminade men’s basketball team rallied past Azusa Pacific 70-63 on Saturday at McCabe Gym.

Roland Banks II had 11 points and Amound Anderson added 10 for the Silverswords (12-4, 6-3 PacWest). Chaminade outscored Azusa Pacific 47-29 in the second half.

Jordan Hansen scored 16 points for the Cougars (9-7, 4-4).

>> The Chaminade women’s team took PacWest leader Azusa Pacific to the limit before falling 59-57.

Amayah Kirkman finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and six steals for the Cougars (14-1, 8-0 PacWest).

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Sameera Elmasri’s free throw brought Chaminade within two with six seconds remaining. The Silverswords fouled with three seconds to go, but couldn’t get the ball back.

Elmasri had 20 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Silverswords (5-10, 4-5).

Point Loma basketball sweeps HPU

Grace Moyers scored 15 points and Alli McDonald added 13 as the Point Loma women’s basketball team beat Hawaii Pacific 69-49 on Saturday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

The Sea Lions (13-3, 8-0 PacWest) outscored the Sharks 44-24 over the second and third quarters.

Allison Ross had 10 points for the Sharks (7-5, 3-3).

>> Zack Paulsen scored 29 points as the Point Loma men’s team beat Hawaii Pacific 89-57.

Andrew Hommes added 16 points for the Sea Lions (14-4, 7-1).

Joshua West had 14 points and Pavle Kuzmanovic added 13 for the Sharks (8-7, 3-3).

Vulcans women fall short against Biola

Kaylen Kamelamela finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Biola women’s basketball team beat Hawaii Hilo 62-49 on Saturday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Sammie Henley and Jessa Thurman each added 11 points for the Eagles (4-12, 4-4 PacWest).

Caiyle Kaupu had 17 points for the Vulcans (3-9, 1-5).