Campbell’s Sagapolutele, Kahuku’s Manutai are All-State players of 2024
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / NOV. 1
Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) looks to pass during the OIA Open Division Football Semifinal Game against Kapolei on Nov. 1 at Mililani High School.
JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 8
Kahuku wide receiver Aiden Manutai (14) celebrates after his go-ahead touchdown against the Campbell Sabers during the second half of the 2024 OIA Open Division football championship on Nov. 8 at Farrington High School in Honolulu. Kahuku won 33-15.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Saint Louis’ Tupu Alualu is the 2024 Hawaii high school football Coach of the Year.