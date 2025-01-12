Campbell’s Sagapolutele, Kahuku’s Manutai are All-State players of 2024

Kahuku wide receiver Aiden Manutai (14) celebrates after his go-ahead touchdown against the Campbell Sabers during the second half of the 2024 OIA Open Division football championship on Nov. 8 at Farrington High School in Honolulu. Kahuku won 33-15.

Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) looks to pass during the OIA Open Division Football Semifinal Game against Kapolei on Nov. 1 at Mililani High School.

They know the heartbreak well.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State football players of the year had their state championship dreams squashed by Saint Louis, which won its first HHSAA football crown since 2019.

Coaches and media have long memories, which was good news for Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele of Campbell and Aiden Manutai of Kahuku. Sagapolutele was a decisive top selection as Offensive Player of the Year after setting the all-time career passing yardage mark in Open Division play: 10,653 yards with 114 touchdown passes and a career passer rate of 174.70.

“It was a great team effort, a joint effort. I’ve coached 35 years and I’ve always had great players, but he’s special,” Campbell coach Darren Johnson said. “He was surrounded by great players who made great plays for him. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy. Any individual would be happy, but his friends relate to him. They’re unreal guys.”

For Sagapolutele, getting workouts in was the norm 12 months a year, seven days a week. So was hangout time. Going fishing or hiking with teammates was a cherished break from the grind.

“They’re unreal guys. Last week, the whole team went hiking to Maunawili Falls,” Johnson said a few weeks ago. “They tried to get me to go with them, but I told them I’m out of shape.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Sagapolutele, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound southpaw, had brilliant numbers as a freshman on the Saint Louis I-AA squad, then as a starter for Campbell in the Open Division. His ability as a superb downfield passer never failed as he became more efficient as a senior. After throwing for 30-plus touchdowns with double-digit interception totals as a sophomore and junior, Sagapolutele had a whopping 46 TD passes with just three picks this season. No one has come close to a ratio like that in the Open Division since another southpaw, Tua Tagovailoa, had 33 TDs and three interceptions as a sophomore.

2024: 11 games, 212 completions, 302 attempts, 3,409 yards, 46 TDs, three interceptions. Passer rating 213.30.

2023: 13 games, 267 completions, 419 attempts, 3,756 yards, 37 TDs, 12 INTs. Passer rating 162.44

2022: 11 games, 228 completions, 378 attempts, 3,488 yards, 31 TDs, 14 INTs. Passer rating 157.49.

For the record, his freshman numbers in ILH D-II:

2021: 5 games, 127 completions, 177 attempts, 1,730 yards, 21 TDs, 5 INTs. Passer rating 187.36.

The numbers are eye popping. The eye test, though, is where Sagapolutele’s poise, command and accuracy to all parts of the field were jaw-dropping. And now, he has turned in his black and orange for the Berkeley Blue and California Gold of Cal after first signing with Oregon.

“Jaron is a pure gunslinger when you think of quarterbacks, meaning he can make all the throws,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “His deep ball is what I’ll always remember. He was almost 100% on his deep throws, the best I’ve ever seen. If it missed it was usually the receiver. That’s how much confidence his coach had in him.”

Kahuku’s string of Open Division state titles ended at three, though they made a spirited run at No. 4. Getting past Campbell required the utmost preparation and film study.

“The first time when they beat us, we timed him. He was getting the ball off in 2.7 seconds,” Carvalho said. “Under three seconds every single time.”

Sagapolutele outpointed Saint Louis senior Titan Lacaden, who had some of the most prolific half-season numbers as a running back in school history. The 5-7, 171-pound wide receiver missed three games early on with a leg injury, then played three games at his normal position. Lacaden had 10 catches for 81 yards and one TD during that stretch.

The Crusaders then moved him to running back, a position he had never played extensively, even in youth football. On Oct. 19, Lacaden rushed for 248 yards and five TDs against Punahou, a single-game total that ranks second in school history. Lacaden’s dynamic, twitchy and physical style of running first captured the imagination of Crusaders fans, then the rest of the state.

In the semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Open Division bracket, Lacaden rushed for 216 yards and three TDs on 27 carries as Saint Louis rallied for a 27-24 win over Campbell. In the same game, a rib injury forced Sagapolutele to sit out the second half.

“Everybody knew if Jaron didn’t go down, we would’ve had a different game with Saint Louis,” Johnson said. “We were controlling the ball. He did it all season long, and even the games we pulled him out, he didn’t have that much yardage.”

Lacaden’s durability was phenomenal. In the title game against Kahuku, his line paved the way again and he rushed for 155 yards and two TDs on 31 attempts as Saint Louis emerged with a 17-10 victory.

He finished the year with 762 yards and 13 TDs on just 88 carries, 8.7 yards per attempt. He also finished with 27 receptions for 273 yards and two receiving TDs.

“Even though he’s small, you can’t get a clean hit on him. He knows how to protect his body and absorb hits. He reminds me of my nephew, Kaikai (Kainoa Carvalho),” Sterling Carvalho noted.

Manutai also committed to Cal, and it stuck. He finished his senior year with 23 tackles, two interceptions, 14 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns, and returned one punt for another TD.

While Sagapolutele was a near-unanimous selection, voters made Manutai a unanimous pick. Other substantial vote-getters were Kahuku teammate Mana Carvalho, and Pupu Sepulona and Roy Ma‘afala Jr. of Saint Louis.

Manutai became a three-time All-State first-team pick, morphing from a lockdown cornerback into a safety with run-stopping capabilities to go with exceptional skill and athleticism in the secondary. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior also contributed heavily on offense and special teams, emerging as a game-breaking threat as Kahuku won the OIA title, then reached the state final.

Whether it’s hustle plays on special teams or spectacular, vertically exceptional TD catches in the clutch, Manutai enjoyed the challenge of facing Campbell and Sagapolutele and every other Open Division opponent. No hype, no chirping. Just business and passion.

“He just pops. He can play any position and all positions. On offense, special teams and defense. He just makes plays. That’s Aiden,” Carvalho said. “He has that knack for the ball. To do something with the ball. To block the ball and score with it like he did against Mililani. I’m going to run this pattern on a choice route, and you throw the ball and I’ll go get it. Defensively, we put him out there and he can make up for other people’s mistakes, and he’s in position with his IQ to make plays.”

Coach of the Year honors went to Tupu Alualu, the first-year head coach who guided Saint Louis to the Open Division state championship. Alualu was an assistant for 14 seasons, a former running back for the Crusaders before playing at Oregon.

“God’s plan. It was up to God to put that plan in front of me and to follow that plan. I believed in what I was doing and I would pray. I gave my life to the Lord a week before that. I asked the Lord, I’m going to be the head coach or I’ll be supporting and training my daughters for volleyball. It could’ve been either way,” he said. “My coaches, I’ve known them for a long time. When I got hired, I called them, they all came. Relationships are big, but the character of who we are, the trust, is important.

In many conversations, Alualu thanks the late Sue Cooke, a.k.a. Mama Susie, for guiding young student-athletes including himself. Cooke was an academic coach and strong supporter of the football program.

“I just want to give back to Saint Louis like Mama Susie was giving from 1986 until she passed in 2022. She’s done a lot. She was a board member and ran the store, no charge to the kids. Always 12, 15 kids or more that she helped with tuition and books,” Alualu said. “I want to make sure the light is shined on her. She’s the reason I’m here as a coach. With the knowledge and wisdom I learned from the Lee brothers as a player and a coach, passing the torch to me and my coaches, I’m grateful. I’m thankful for our coaches, our players, our parents. I’m not perfect, but with God, anything is possible.”

Kapaa coach Mike Tresler led Kapaa to the Division I state title and was a close second in the voting. Ulima Afoa of Kamehameha-Maui was third after the Warriors captured the D-II state crown.

Also receiving votes were Anthony Tuitele of Damien, Johnson of Campbell, Carvalho of Kahuku, Mark Kurisu of Leilehua and Fred Salanoa of Radford.

———

HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER 2024 ALL-STATE TEAM

Offensive Player of the Year: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Campbell

Defensive Player of the Year: Aiden Manutai, Kahuku

Coach of Year: Tupu Alualu, Kahuku

FIRST TEAM

POSITION, NAME, SCHOOL, HT, WT, YR

OFFENSE

OL Houston Kaahaaina-Torres, Saint Louis, 6-3, 293, Sr.

OL Malakai Lee, Kamehameha, 6-6, 318, Jr.

OL Manamoui, Muti Leilehua, 6-7, 320, Sr.

OL Abel Hoopii, Farrington, 6-4, 330, Sr.

OL Kaikoa Kanakaole, Saint Louis, 6-5, 340, Sr.

RB Charles-Titan Lacaden, Saint Louis, 5-7, 171, Sr.

REC Rusten Abang-Perez, Campbell, 5-7, 160, Sr.

REC Zayden Alviar-Costa, Campbell, 5-10, 170, Sr.

REC Jayce Bareng, Moanalua, 5-7, 150, Sr.

REC Austin Takaki, Konawaena, 5-8, 175, Sr.

QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Campbell, 6-4, 225, Sr.

U Sylas Alaimalo, Damien, 5-9, 195, Sr.

K Manoa Kahalepuna, Kahuku, 5-10, 170, Jr.

DEFENSE

DL Pupu Sepulona, Saint Louis, 6-2, 274, Sr.

DL LeBron Williams, Kahuku, 6-2, 255, Sr.

DL Maximum Fonoimoana, Kahuku, 6-3, 220, Sr.

DL Vince Tautua, Saint Louis, 6-3, 235, Sr.

LB Fale Atuaia, Kahuku, 6-1, 200, Sr.

LB Isaiah Iosefa, Mililani, 6-1, 215, Sr.

LB Roy Ma‘afala Jr., Saint Louis, 6-2, 220, Sr.

DB Aiden Manutai, Kahuku, 6-0, 195, Sr.

DB Mana Carvalho, Kahuku, 5-9, 164, Sr.

DB Madden Soliai, Kahuku, 6-0, 180, Jr.

DB Jonah Togafau-Tavui, Mililani, 6-1, 175, Sr.

U Tainoa Lave, Campbell, 5-11, 175, Jr.

P Carson Beard, Punahou, 5-9, 180, Sr.

RET Mana Carvalho, Kahuku, 5-9, 164, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

OL Jordan Kernaghan, Campbell, 6-4, 290, Sr.

OL Esaiah Wong, Kailua, 6-5, 295, Jr.

OL Jonathan McFall, Mililani, 6-1, 280, Sr.

OL Kamoi Huihui-White, Saint Louis, 6-4, 260, Jr.

OL Javian Goo, Kapolei, 6-4, 280, Sr.

RB Nainoa Simmons, Kapaa, 6-0, 185, Sr.

REC Kekama Kane, ‘Iolani, 5-11, 160, Jr.

REC Keawe Davis, Roosevelt, 5-10, 155, Sr.

REC Stytyn Lasconia, Saint Louis, 5-8, 150, Sr.

REC Zion White, Punahou, 6-4, 180, So.

QB Tama Amisone, Kapolei, 6-0, 190, Sr.

U Cameron Keeve, Leilehua, 5-6, 150, So.

K Andy Nguyen, Moanalua, 5-10, 205, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL Ben Roberts, Kahuku, 6-2 ,235, Sr.

DL Chevy Robinson, Mililani, 6-2, 235, Sr.

DL Zaden Mariteragi, Farrington, 6-1, 219, Sr.

DL Ben Honebein, Kailua ,6-2, 230, Jr.

LB Zechariah Alualu-Tuiolemotu, Campbell, 6-2, 230, Sr.

LB Ko‘o Kia, Punahou, 6-1, 209, Sr.

LB Malaki Soliai-Tui, Kahuku, 6-0, 205, Jr.

DB Dallas Pelen-Talalotu, Saint Louis, 5-10, 180, Sr.

DB Donte Utu, Punahou, 6-1, 185, Sr.

DB Jahren Altura, Saint Louis, 5-10, 175, Jr.

DB Makana Taylor, Kapolei, 5-8, 160, Sr.

U Nash Burkhart, Kapaa, 6-1, 165, Sr.

P Mana Carvalho, Kahuku, 5-9, 164, Sr.

RET Jayce Bareng, Moanalua, 5-7, 150, Sr.

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

OL Nesta Crowell, Saint Louis, 6-4, 270, Sr.

OL Spencer Evans, Kahuku, 6-3, 260, Sr.

OL Blaze Manley, Campbell, 5-10, 280, Sr.

OL Ghesiah Faleafine-Auwae, Pac-Five, 6-3, 270, Jr.

OL JetLee Purcell, Kahuku, 6-2, 260, Sr.

RB Brystin Sansano, Campbell, 5-10, 170, So.

REC Talon Tarpley, Leilehua, 5-6, 130, So.

REC Aliimalu Tan, Konawaena, 5-9, 160, So.

REC Onosa‘i Salanoa, Mililani, 5-10, 175, Sr.

REC Stoney Pocock, Kailua, 5-9, 180, Sr.

QB AJ Tuifua, Damien, 6-2, 240, Jr.

U Taimane Purcell, Kamehameha, 6-3, 225, Jr.

K Journey DePeralta, Roosevelt, 5-7, 120, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL Jenisen Pave, Kapolei, 6-2, 215, Sr.

DL Hunter Ho, Saint Louis, 6-0, 285, Sr.

DL Sione Pasi, Kahuku, 6-0, 275, Sr.

DL Gabriel Liua, Leilehua, 6-1, 225, Sr.

LB Aisiah Paogofie, Campbell, 6-1, 196, Sr.

LB Elijah Nua, Mililani, 6-1, 210, Sr.

LB Tyson Alualu-lu, Moanalua, 5-11, 205, So.

DB Hezekiah Fruean, Kapolei, 6-0, 200, Sr.

DB Lauititi Liufau, Farrington, 5-10, 181, Sr.

DB Tim Wallace, Mililani, 5-10, 169, Sr.

DB Zanden Willis, Saint Louis, 5-11, 170, Sr.

U Chaystin Senas, Leilehua, 5-9, 150, Sr.

P Nainoa Lopes, Saint Louis, 6-3, 190, Jr.

RET Rusten Abang-Perez, Campbell, 5-7, 160, Sr.

———

HONORABLE MENTION

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ailama Morton, Kamehameha

Pau Spencer, KS-Maui

Duane Peneku, KS-Maui

Jordan Fuifui, Saint Louis

Sone Sanerivi, Farrington

Micah Rapoza, Kapaa

Upu Howard, Waipahu

Elijah Peau, Waianae

Packs Ahovelo, Kailua

Nakoa Ige, Konawaena

Selesi Uipi, Baldwin

Ramzen Fruean, KS-Maui

Simione Lakalaka-Sole,Punahou

Colt Faradineh, Moanalua

Kamu Wilhelm, Punahou

Angel Watson-Amaral, Waianae

Chaysten Maauga, Leilehua

Fuchollo Garcia, Leilehua

Moses Feala, Konawaena

Kaiakea Pedro-Hale, Kaiser

Kawika Kaili, Lahainaluna

Simione Olakauatu, Lahainaluna

RUNNING BACKS

Nainoa Melchor, Kamehameha

Nakoa Kahana-Travis, Mililani

Hercules Nahale, Konawaena

Zedekaiah Campbell, KS-Maui

Alaka‘i Aipia, Hawaii Prep

Nelson Aau, Punahou

Dillon Reis, Kaiser

Seth Miller, Pac-Five

Tahlen Kekawa, Saint Louis

RECEIVERS

Jordan Nunuha, Saint Louis

Tevyn Apo, KS-Maui

Dayton Savea, Damien

Tyson Ball, Campbell

Michael Robinson, Radford

Nui Kaapana, Kamehameha

Jahsiah Souza-Armstead, Roosevelt

Frank Abreu, KS-Maui

Charlie Petersen, KS-Maui

Hashley-Kingston Siliado,Saint Louis

Keon Preusser, ‘Iolani

QUARTERBACKS

Nainoa Lopes, Saint Louis

Bennett Strobel, Leilehua

Keenan Alani, Konawaena

UTILITY PLAYERS

Jacob Talamoa, Farrington

Slater Kaleiohi, Waianae

Keola Seumanutafa-Bryant, Leilehua

RETURNERS

Slater Kaleiohi, Waianae

Dane Kellner, Punahou

Aiden Manutai, Kahuku

Kyle Thomas, Lahainaluna

Jesse Alconcel, Baldwin

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Fale Timoteo, Campbell

Taimane Purcell, Kamehameha

Zane Victorino, Kapaa

Ejay Tapeni, Mililani

Doogie Kalama, Kailua

Titus Joaquin, KS-Maui

Konakiilealai Acedillo, Saint Louis

Elias Malapit, Konawaena

Pita Takafua, Baldwin

Chaesten Eliu, Waianae

Makuakai Ruiz, Leilehua

Max Orem, Punahou

Makuakai Ruiz, Leilehua

Mauaalina Montgomery, Lahainaluna

Isaako Sopoaga, Kaiser

Sean Ucciardi, Kalaheo

LINEBACKERS

Kyson Kupukaa, Campbell

TJ Alualu, Saint Louis

Rusty Ako-Nataniela, KS-Maui

Braden Liua, Leilehua

Iloa Kaio, Punahou

Nakoa Gouveia, Waianae

Te‘a Nuuhiwa-Santos, Kaiser

Matthew Pyne, Kalaheo

Alii Acedillo, Waianae

Kaiwa Ho, KS-Maui

Ezekiel Soon, Roosevelt

Trehsyn Fasili, Mililani

Wyatt Wehrsig, Konawaena

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Chaystin Senas, Leilehua

Kaonohi Casco, KS-Maui

Zion Vea, Farrington

Romeo Ortiz, Kailua

Shonn Keaunui, Moanalua

Manoa Kahalepuna, Kahuku

Aaron Benefo, Leilehua

Shayzen Lopes, Waianae

Michael Rayray, Lahainaluna

Ahe Sumibcay, King Kekaulike

Aliimalu Tan, Konawaena

PLACE-KICKERS

Manoa Kahalepuna, Kahuku

Andy Nguyen, Moanalua

Journey DePeralta, Roosevelt

Rodel Alano, Leilehua

Brysen Ferreira, Waianae

Madden Aquino, Kamehameha

Joseph Arcangel, Lahainaluna

William Henderson, KS-Hawaii

Luke Barner, Radford

Jadyn Parker, Campbell

Makena Kauai, Saint Louis

PUNTERS

Dillon Reid, Kaiser

Nash Burkart, Kapaa

Preston Lorenzo, Kamehameha-Maui

Madden Aquino, Kamehameha