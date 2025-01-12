Kamehameha girls basketball team takes down Arizona powerhouse

Makenzie Alapai shot 4-for-6 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points as top-ranked Kamehameha wore out Arizona powerhouse Salpointe Catholic 63-47 to finish unbeaten in the inaugural Honolulu Hoops Showcase.

Each team had won previous games at other sites — ‘Iolani and Punahou — to set up a clash between the tournament’s remaining undefeated teams. Salpointe Catholic, from Tucson, is ranked No. 6 in Arizona by MaxPreps.

Nihoa Dunn and Rylee Paranada poured in 16 points each for Kamehameha (19-3). Salpointe switched to a 2-3 zone early and the Warriors were surgical against it. When they didn’t get open layups, the Warriors shot 11-for-21 from the 3-point arc. Kamehameha jumped to an 18-7 lead and Salpointe Catholic got no closer than four points the rest of the way.

“This was overall a good team win, but also a good tournament for us to get reps in before we got back to ILH season,” Dunn said. “My team played really well together, and even when things got a little chippy and out of control, we were able to settle down and control the pace. It was hard against this team. In the beginning, our spacing was kind of messed up, but eventually we settled in and got to what works.”

Dunn added seven rebounds while protecting the paint against a tall, skilled Lancers squad. Four Lancers are Division I college commits.

“We crashed the boards hard and used our speed to get to the basket, and we worked the ball around well, especially in zone offense,” Paranada said.

Rylee Cabuyado-Caswell was stellar on defense, limiting high-scoring Sidney Anderson to nine points in the first three quarters.

“I think since we’ve had so much experience playing mainland teams, when we play one we want to make it worth it,” Cabuyado-Caswell said. “During halftime, we talked about trying to get her to not have the ball as much.”

Alapai also had six rebounds as the Warriors outrebounded the Lancers 27-18.

Anderson led Salpointe Catholic (12-4) with 22 points, including 13 in the final quarter. Allison Even chipped in 11 points. The voyage to the islands was an opportunity the three mainland participants didn’t want to turn down. In Arizona and California, a power rating determines state-tournament berths, and the formula includes all nonconference games.

“Coming out here doesn’t hurt us. We had a tough loss against a great team. Their shooting was lights out,” Salpointe Catholic coach Joseph Luevano said. “Our energy wasn’t the same. The Hawaii grind got us a little bit. We went to the beach for a little while this morning. The other thing that affected us was the physicality of play. It’s great for us, but we don’t always see it, and when we’re tired a little bit, it really got to us. We didn’t finish shots we normally finish and we got a little rattled. It’s been a great experience and I wouldn’t change anything we’ve done this week. I’m a firm believer that these kind of things will help us with our overall goal, which is trying to compete for a state championship.”

Warriors coach Pua Straight was pleased with her team’s grit and poise.

“Yes, that’s a high compliment. We’ve had this group together for a long time. They love each other on and off the court, and the way they play on the court shows off the court,” she said. “We also had a good shooting day. Sometimes you have shooting nights we did like last night, and sometimes you have better shooting nights.”

Kamehameha has often started strong against powerhouse teams. It was no different against the Lancers. Alapai fed Leia Mata for a 3, then hit a 3 from the left wing to open the Warriors’ lead to 18-7 in the first quarter.

Salpointe got nine points from Anderson in the second quarter. The Lancers got within 18-14 before Kamehameha went on a 14-6 run. Paranada splashed a 3 on a pass from Mikioi Sales, and Alapai drained a pull-up 3 in transition. After Dunn made an elbow jumper, the Warriors had their biggest lead, 32-20.

A pull-up jumper at the buzzer by Even brought Salpointe Catholic within 32-25 to end the first half.

When the Warriors met a regional powerhouse, Bishop Montgomery (Calif.), on Dec. 6, they had a 21-point second-half lead only to melt down in a 55-52 loss. This time, the Warriors maintained their lead, opening it to 38-27 after Dunn swished a straightaway 3 and Cabuyado-Caswell pushed the ball upcourt to Alapai for a corner 3.

The lead was still 11 points to begin the fourth quarter. Kamehameha went on a 13-4 run as Paranada patiently drove the paint and hit a pull-up jumper, Dunn drove and pump-faked for a three-point and-one play, and after Pomai Nakakura hit a corner 3 and Cabuyado-Caswell hustled for a putback, the Warriors led 57-37 with 5:06 remaining.

The Warriors were also happy about the beaded bracelets that the Lancers gifted them after the game.

“These are so cute,” Dunn said. “I love them.”

No. 4 ‘Iolani 66, Estrella Foothills (Ariz.) 32

Rayah Soriano shot 6-for-9 from 3-point range and finished with 22 points as the Raiders ran away for their second win in the Showcase. Justice Kekauoha added 13 points, four rebounds and four assists for ‘Iolani (18-6 overall).

Eva Amenhauser led Estrella Foothills (19-3) with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Wolves, ranked 10th in Arizona 4A by MaxPreps, also got a hearty effort from Adrina Wilson, who had six points and eight rebounds, all in the second half.

Less than 24 hours after reinjuring her right ankle, Raiders guard Mia Frye suited up and started. The senior had five points, eight rebounds and four steals. She credited ‘Iolani physical trainer Louise Tatekawa for a good tape job on her ankle.

“I have a lot of adrenaline and I deal with it mentally. I try to focus on other things,” Frye said. “My ankle is around 75%.”

Bakersfield Christian (Calif.) 46, No. 8 Punahou 32

Sophomore Tia Nichols hustled for 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks as the Eagles (5-12 overall) posted their first win in the tournament. Alexis Bila added eight points, six assists and three steals.

Ahnastaziah Wright paced Punahou (10-12) with seven points, 13 rebounds and four steals.

The Eagles hustled defensively, forcing 27 Punahou turnovers. Down 11-8 in the first quarter, they went on a 14-2 run. Freshman Paislee Black’s wing 3-pointer opened their lead to 22-13 with 2:36 left in the second quarter.

The Eagles led 28-19 at the half. Punahou had 12 turnovers by intermission, then shot 2-for-15 from the field in the third quarter.