Rainbow Wahine defense clamps down in win over Fullerton

An emotional week for the Hawaii women’s basketball team didn’t keep it from taking care of the main business at hand.

Imani Perez scored a team-high 14 points and MeiLani McBee added 10 points and six rebounds to help the Rainbow Wahine run their winning streak to three games with a 54-44 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

A crowd of 1,227 watched Hawaii get off to another slow start with four points and seven turnovers in a sloppy first quarter.

Both teams had more turnovers than made field goals at halftime, but Hawaii’s defense again did the job to overcome more consistency issues on the offensive end.

“I think Thursday we had a really great game for everything that has been going on within the program,” Hawaii coach Laura Beeman said. “Sometimes you have a little bit of an emotional letdown, and tonight I think it happened in that first quarter. We came out a little flat. Intensity has been a little bit of an issue for us.”

Hawaii announced Thursday that All-Big West guard Daejah Phillips is no longer an active member of the women’s basketball program due to personal reasons.

Senior guard Kelsie Imai missed her sixth consecutive game with an injury, but the Rainbow Wahine got a season high in points from Perez, who hit double figures for the second time in 13 games.

Hawaii (9-6, 3-2 Big West) needed it as it continued to struggle getting the ball inside.

Freshman center Ritorya Tamilo, who scored in double figures in five of her first seven games in a UH uniform, hasn’t done so since. She got only one field-goal attempt in 17 minutes played against the Titans and hasn’t attempted more than four shots in each of her past six games.

“We’ve got to get her the ball when she’s open and we’re not seeing her. Period,” Beeman said. “It’s our guards not getting her the ball. She’s open. They are running some double teams, but if she’s not going to have double-digit points, she should have double-digit assists and we’re not getting her the ball.”

Perez, who finished 6-for-14 from the field, got most of her production from the outside or on drives to the basket and putbacks.

Brooklyn Rewers, who had double figures in scoring in five of her past six games coming in, had one point on three shot attempts, with two of those coming from behind the 3-point line. She did manage five rebounds in 14 minutes.

“I feel like we definitely need to get (the ball) more inside,” Perez said. “Driving, kicking is always a big thing for us, but also just reading the defense and how they are playing. But the big one is getting the ball inside with someone who is 6-5 and 6-4 and 6-4.”

Hawaii shot 15.8% (3-for-19) from the 3-point line, with McBee making two of them. She also added a putback at the end of the third quarter to stretch UH’s lead to 36-19.

Aaliyah Stanton had a game-high 18 points, five rebounds and three assists before fouling out to lead the Titans (2-14, 0-6), who have lost 11 in a row to the Rainbow Wahine.

Cal State Fullerton’s 25 points in the fourth quarter were six more than it scored in the first three quarters.

Perez had 12 of her 14 points in the second half and Jovi Lefotu provided eight points and five assists in 21 minutes off the bench.

It was only the second time this season in her return from a knee injury that cost her all of last year Lefotu eclipsed the 20-minute mark.

“Slowly getting back into game shape,” Lefotu said.

Hawaii will go back on the road for two games this week at Cal State Northridge on Thursday and Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.