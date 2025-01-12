Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe

While in Budapest, Hungary, Uluwehi Pena of Aiea saw a sign that appropriately said “Kapu,” posted on the wall fronting a construction site in the Castle District. Photo by Uluwehi’s husband, David Pena.
Elouse Abinante, Kanani Kihara of Kaneohe and Bev Vierra vacationed in Barcelona, Spain. “While waiting for the tour to pick us up, we spotted Aloha Poke with the saying on the wall, ‘Living la vida Aloha,’” said Kihara. Selfie by Vierra.
Ed Oshiro of Mililani shared a lighthearted shot of himself; Connie Oshiro, top; and Kaimuki resident Stef Higa. “While touring South Korea … we found surf bar Goofy Foot after eating dinner in Jeju,” he said.
