Letter: Environmental activists should rejoice over rail

As a green, eco-friendly state, it surprises me that, when people in Hawaii complain about the rail, no eco-warriors come to its defense.

Skyline capacity is impressive. Each train consists of four cars each holding 200 riders. At just 75% capacity, that’s about 6,000 riders during peak morning traffic. That’s 12,000 fewer 15- to 20-mile automobile trips per day. A lot less gas would be burned, saving drivers money and lowering the environmental impact of so many gas-guzzlers.

We won’t see this level of ridership until Skyline goes to the main destination it was intended to serve, but when that happens, commuters sitting in traffic for an hour or more, seeing trains go by with passengers unconcerned about fender-benders, inattentive drivers or stop-and-go conditions, will want to ride downtown in comfort and in one-third the time of a rush-hour drive.

Tom Koenig

Mililani

