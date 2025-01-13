Letter: For kids, stop reinforcing idea of unaffordability

According to a recent report, Gov. Josh Green said “that even though [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] has said he doesn’t plan to take away vaccines, his rhetoric could effectively prevent large swaths of people from getting immunized” (“Green sounds alarm over RFK Jr.’s stance on vaccines,” Star-Advertiser, Jan 9). Similarly, does Green not think every time he stands before the youth of Hawaii and says housing is unaffordable, that his rhetoric is effectively preventing large swaths of locals from ever trying to buy a house?

The more you reinforce to youth that they cannot afford a house, the more they spend on fancy cars, travel and dinners. It’s the same as if someone continuously says you will never graduate, then you won’t.

Let’s teach youth how to save and buy a home instead of constantly telling them they will continue to be failures.

Sandy Ragley

Kaneohe

