Letter: Less spent on war means more spent on disasters

In view of the wildfires in Southern California last week, President Joe Biden pledged that the federal government would throw every available resource at the blazes.

Really? The simple truth — and math — is that the U.S. government could simply rescind the $8 billion and the latest $500 million-plus that are being sent to fuel more fires and destruction in Gaza and Ukraine, and use that hard-earned taxpayer money to fight the truly apocalyptic fires in California (and Maui and multiple other vulnerable places right inside the U.S.). For that matter, the existential threat to our planet is our man-made climate catastrophe.

Why can’t the deluded bipartisan Washington ruling elite see that simple truth, instead of doubling down on their typical “let them eat cake” sort of misplaced priorities?

Danny H.C. Li

Keaau, Hawaii island

