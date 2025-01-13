Letter: Select new landfill site quickly but carefully

Monday, January 13, 2025
The city knows where the Board of Water Supply’s “no pass zone” boundaries are, so it should not have wasted years looking at sites in those areas. A site should be selected outside of the no-pass zone and discussion initiated to amend Act 73.
Act 73 covers nearly the entire island, so an exemption must be made. A few sites should be selected and discussion scheduled, since use of Waimanalo Gulch is running out. A new landfill should be given a life of 20 to 30 years so that affected parties may plan for the inconvenience. Future sites should also be addressed. A win-win would be selecting a site that becomes a park after its use as a landfill, such as the park in Kakaako.
Loke Leong
Manoa
