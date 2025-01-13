Letter: Turn disused bus stops into homeless kauhale

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The state builds mobile kauhales, or tiny homes, for the homeless. Demand exceeds capacity. Consider transferring abandoned bus shelters near the rail stations to temporary housing to the Statewide Office on Homelessness and Housing Solutions.

An existing structure near Kalauao Pearlridge Station has a quality roof with adequate square footage beneath it. It would require framing, a window and door with a lock and a side vent, and possibly solar lighting. Perhaps a nonprofit social service agency might cover the cost of conversion. Requirements for the occupant (and pet) might be no smoking and participation in mental health and medical outreach programs.

This is not a large-scale solution, but would be one less homeless person on the street.

Joseph P. Mayer Jr.

Aiea

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter