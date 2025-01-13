Off the news: Macy’s in Hawaii survives latest cuts

For longtime kamaaina, there’s something comforting about having Macy’s around, even as the days of any conventional department store are waning. It’s a relief to hear that none of the Macy’s stores in Hawaii are among the 66 nationwide to be shut soon under the retailer’s “Bold New Chapter” strategy to cull underperforming stores.

For very longtime kamaaina, it’s hard to believe that it’s been almost 25 years since Macy’s came to town, taking over the bankrupt Liberty House. Today, consumers who want to help keep Macy’s afloat here know what they have to do: shop.