Off the news: More good government is definitely good

The 2022 scandalous arrests — followed by guilty pleas — of former Hawaii Senate Majority Leader Kalani English and House Finance Vice Chair Ty Cullen for taking bribes to influence wastewater legislation prompted several ethics reforms at the Legislature. But 19 community groups say the Legislature hasn’t gone far enough. Last week, they submitted a petition calling for more laws and rules to clean things up.

In response, 10 members of the state House have banded together in a bipartisan Good Government Caucus, pledging Thursday to focus on public access and transparency, ethics, elections and campaign reforms. Encouraging sign: Five are first-term reps.