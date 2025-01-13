Negotiations begin over Queen Theater’s eminent domain

2024 Dec. 12 CTY - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com The Queen Theatre building is seen on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in Kaimuki. The City Council takes final vote on Resolution 176, which calls on the city to take steps toward condemning the 850-seat Queen Theater in order to convert the old property into a new, community-based entertainment venue.

The owner of the Queen Theater in Kaimuki claims to have made progress in restoring the abandoned building.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration says it’s begun negotiations with the owner of the Queen Theater regarding the Kaimuki landmark’s possible eminent domain as well as its future use.

The once-iconic 1930s-era movie house at 3588 Waialae Ave. had, over the dec­ades, turned into an attractive nuisance as illicit and illegal activities, public complaints and vagrants were reported for years in and around the property.

Its run-down state prompted the city’s action, following a vote from the Honolulu City Council in December, to condemn the site.

But last week the Mayor’s Office said no formal condemnation action has begun.

“The timeline to condemn private property for a public purpose can take two to three years or longer, depending upon the circumstances and complexity of the condemnation,” Ian Scheuring, the mayor’s deputy communications director, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

He claimed, however, that the city’s top executive officer met with the theater’s property owner.

“Managing Director Mike Formby had a productive meeting with Adoree Yu, and agreed to work with her to tour the property in early 2025, where they could further discuss condemnation and potential development,” Scheuring said. “The city’s preference would be to enter into a friendly condemnation that would be a win-win for both parties.”

Neither Yu nor her attorney, Ryan Toyomura, could immediately be reached for comment over the city’s planned eminent domain of the Queen Theater.

On Dec. 11 the Council voted to request the city administration condemn outright the 850-seat theater, shuttered since 1985, along with the rest of the approximately 10,396-square-foot commercial parcel. The property is valued at $3.173 million, according to the city’s Real Property Assessment Division.

Introduced by Council Chair Tommy Waters, Resolution 176 urged the city to seize the theater to possibly convert the blighted property into a new, community-­based entertainment venue.

But at that same Council meeting, Yu updated the panel on her own plans to upgrade her family’s property.

“I have made substantial progress in Phase 1 of my three-phase revitalization plan in the last month,” Yu, a lawyer, told the Council. “Painting is nearly complete. We are taking safety and security measures to deter nuisance and trespassing.”

A permit application to refurbish the theater’s sign and marquee has been submitted to the city Department of Planning and Permitting, she added.

“These are meaningful and tangible steps I’ve taken, and consistent with my commitment to revitalize the property,” Yu said. “And I intend to move forward with this plan.”

She said her plan included “restoring the theater to leasable condition so that the property is ready for potential tenants to move in and use.”

She previously indicated the cost to renovate Queen Theater totals approximately $800,000 and said partial funding likely would be sought through yet-to-be-secured bank financing.

Two phases were to be completed by or before the end of 2025, while the third phase would be finished by December 2026, she added.

However, Yu requested the Council defer the resolution to allow her time to complete needed repairs to the Queen Theater.

She said, “Having this resolution looming over the property may have a significant negative though unintended impact on its marketability and my ability to find long-term lessees.”

“This resolution could in fact hamper the Council and the community’s angle for the property as I move forward with my plan,” she added.

Ultimately, the Council voted to condemn Yu’s property.

After that meeting, Waters told the Star-Advertiser that passage of Resolution 176 “allows the city administration to begin the process of condemnation.”

“Although the city administration will manage the property, it is too early to speculate on its exact use,” Waters said in a statement.

Likewise, Scheuring said future plans for a city-owned Queen Theater were still to be determined.

“That will be part of upcoming discussions with Adoree Yu and the rest of the community,” he added.

He noted no one from the community — such as a nonprofit or business group — has recently approached the city about similar or alternate plans for the Queen Theater’s reuse.

“The city would like to consider the full breadth of potential uses for that property, including, but not limited to, using it as a public meeting space, developing it into affordable housing, transforming it into a community center, utilizing it as a non-profit headquarters, etcetera,” he said.

The Mayor’s Office is “excited about the potential of this historic theater to become an activated public space for the Kaimuki community, and we thank Chair Waters and the members of the Honolulu City Council for their vision,” Scheuring added.