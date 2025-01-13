Maui County names new deputy managing director

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Erin Wade, an urban planning professional with more than 20 years of experience in municipal leadership, was sworn in Jan. 2 as Maui’s deputy managing director.

Wade, who has worked in key roles within the county’s Planning and Management departments, also has served as planning and community development director for the City of Grand Haven, Mich., and as lead planner for Williams & Works in Grand Rapids.

Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement, “Erin’s tenure at the county has been marked by her leadership, forward-­thinking approach, and commitment to public service. As Deputy Managing Director, she will bring her expertise in federal compliance and community-focused planning to the critical task of rebuilding Lahaina.”

During Wade’s most recent county role as an executive assistant II in the Department of Management, she collaborated with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency.

HI-PAL in Kona is holding first Keiki Fun Run/Walk

The Hawaii Police Department’s Kona Community Policing Section, in collaboration with the Hawai‘i Island Police Activities League (HI-PAL), is holding its first Keiki Fun Run/Walk in Kona on Saturday.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center gazebo, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, with the Run/Walk taking place from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on the bike path along Ane Keohokalole Highway.

The run is open to three age groups, including ages 5-8, 200-yard dash course (family are welcome to accompany their child); ages 9-12, half-mile course; and ages 13-17, 1-mile course.

Each participant receives a medal, and refreshments and snacks will be provided after the races.

Kona Community Policing officer Wyattlane Nahale said in a statement, “We hope to promote good health, teamwork, and unity, while fostering positive interaction between police officers and our community.”

For more information, contact Kona Community Policing officer Wyattlane Nahale at 808-326-4646, ext. 258, or email him at wyattlane.nahale@hawaiicounty.gov.

Interim Housing Program application deadline nears

Maui residents displaced by the 2023 Maui wildfires have until Wednesday to complete applications for the Hawai‘i Interim Housing Program.

HIHP, which is managed by the Hawai‘i Office of Recovery and Resiliency in partnership with the state Department of Human Services and the Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corp., is housing more than 300 wildfire survivors on Maui.

HIHP is open to applicants who lived in Maui on Aug. 8, 2023, and are not eligible for other forms of disaster housing assistance including Federal Emergency Management Agency housing support. Applicants must have been displaced from their residence due to the Maui wildfires or faced disaster-related income loss that resulted in the loss of their home.

For more information and to turn in a free application, visit dbedt.hawaii.gov/hhfdc/hawaiistaterecovers or call the HIHP Contact Center at 808-727-1550.