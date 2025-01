Scoreboard – January 13, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Assets at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.; Damien at Hawaii Baptist,

6:30 p.m.; Island Pacific at Le Jardin,

6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: ‘Iolani at Hanalani,

5 p.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Damien, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity III: Hawaiian Mission at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific at St.

Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 4 p.m.; Damien at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five, 4:15 p.m. at

Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Le Jardin at Saint Louis, 4:15 p.m.

ILH girls: Damien at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.

OIA Division I girls: Tournament, first round. At Campbell: Kapolei vs. Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Campbell, 7 p.m.

At Moanalua: Kalani vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I: Mid-Pacific at

Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at

Punahou, 6:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Saint Louis,

5 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Punahou at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Farrington at Kailua; Castle at Kahuku; McKinley at Kaimuki; Moanalua

at Kalaheo; Kalani at Roosevelt. JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Mililani; Pearl City at Leilehua; Waianae at Radford; Waialua at Waipahu; Nanakuli at Kapolei. JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Le Jardin at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

OIA Division I girls: Tournament,

quarterfinals. At Mililani: Kahuku/Campbell winner vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m; Kapolei/

Castle winner vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. At Kaiser: Leilehua/Moanalua winner vs. Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani/Pearl City winner vs.

Kaiser, 7 p.m.

ILH STANDINGS

Boys Varsity I

W L T Pts

‘Iolani 5 0 1 16

Kamehameha 5 0 1 16

Punahou 4 2 0 12 Mid-Pacific 1 4 1 4

Girls Varsity I

W L T Pts

Kamehameha* 8 1 0 24

Punahou 6 2 0 18

‘Iolani 6 3 0 18

*-—clinched league title

Boys Varsity II

W L T Pts

Le Jardin 3 2 1 10 Saint Louis 2 3 1 7 Pac-Five 1 4 1 4 Damien 0 6 0 0

Girls Varsity II

W L T Pts

Mid Pacific 6 3 1 19

Punahou I-AA 3 4 1 10

Le Jardin 2 5 2 8

Pac-Five 2 7 1 7

Damien 0 7 1 1

BIIF

Saturday

Boys Varsity

Waiakea 1, Konawaena

Girls Varsity

Waiakea 8, Konawaena 0

BASKETBALL

Saturday

PacWest

At Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium

Hawaii Hilo 87, Biola 82. Point leaders—Hilo: Julio Montes II 21, Jake Kosakowski 21, Brody Davis 12, Nadjrick Peat 10.

Biola: Casey Cappo 20, Daniel Esparza 17, Davian Brown 15, Facundo Aranda 10.

Rebound leaders—Hilo: Andre Norris 6, Peat 6. Biola: Esparza 7. Assist leaders—Hilo: Montes II 6. Biola: Julien Franklin 3.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Sunday

Top 25

No. 1 UCLA vs. Northwestern (ppd., fires)

No. 2 South Carolina 67, No. 5 Texas 50

No. 3 Notre Dame 67, Clemson 58

No. 4 USC 95, Penn State 73

No. 9 Ohio State 69, Oregon 60

No. 10 Oklahoma 77, Texas A&M 62

Louisville 69, No. 13 Georgia Tech 60

No. 14 Duke 60, Virginia 55

No. 15 Kentucky 80, Auburn 61

No. 16 Tennessee 93, Arkansas 63

No. 18 Alabama 84, Mississippi 78

No. 19 North Carolina 80, Boston Col. 67

No. 20 Michigan State 80, Washington 68

No. 21 NC State 81, Stanford 67

Indiana 74, No. 23 Iowa 67

No. 24 California 82, Florida State 70

ILH

Saturday

Boys Varsity I

University 66, Mid-Pacific 49. Top

scorers—UHS: Alika Ahu 19, Trey Ambrozich 16, Koa Laboy 12, Todd McKinney 11. MPI: Logan Mason 17, Darius Chizer 15, Riley

Miura 10.

Girls Varsity II

Mid-Pacific 51, Punahou 34. Top

scorers—MPI: Kristie Kagawa 13, Tori Tokuda 11, Kaitlyn Dela Cruz 10. Pun:

Sophia Ismael 10.

OIA GIRLS

Eastern Division Standings

W L GB Pct.

Kahuku 8 0 — 1.000

Kailua 8 0 — 1.000

Moanalua 7 1 1 .875

Kalani 5 3 3 .625

Farrington 4 4 4 .500

Roosevelt 4 4 4 .500

Castle 3 5 5 .375

Kaiser 3 5 5 .375

McKinley 2 7 6½ .222

Kalaheo 1 8 7½ .111

Kaimuki 0 8 8 0.000 Saturday

Girls Varsity

Kalani 55, Farrington 34

Girls Jv

Kalani 32, Farrington 20

Western Division Standings

W L GB Pct.

Campbell 8 0 — 1.000

Mililani 7 0 ½ 1.000

Nanakuli 5 2 2½ .714

Leilehua 4 3 3½ .571

Radford 4 3 3½ .571

Kapolei 4 3 3½ .571

Pearl City 2 5 5½ .286

Waianae 2 7 6½ .222

Waipahu 1 7 7 .125

Aiea 0 7 7½ .000