UH defensive line gets boost from trio of commitments

The University of Hawaii football team is recharging its defensive line with three commitments — two of whom began their NCAA careers at power-four schools.

Minnesota transfer Luther McCoy and De’Jon Benton, a former USC defensive lineman who was on New Mexico’s roster last season, are joining the Rainbow Warriors this spring semester. Both will participate in the Warriors’ offseason conditioning program and spring training. The Warriors’ first spring practice is Feb. 3.

The Warriors also received a commitment from Qwyn Williams, a standout D-tackle from Division II Ohio Dominion. Williams will complete work on a bachelor’s degree in May and join the Warriors shortly after that.

McCoy took a UH-sponsored recruiting trip in December, signed a scholarship agreement with the Warriors, and is expected to arrive in Honolulu today.

“Honestly, it’s the ‘braddahhood,’” McCoy said of the Warriors’ ohana-styled culture. “It’s corny, but it’s the way the visit went … what the people said and what they believe in. It fits what I want to be a part of. I want to be part of the culture out there.”

McCoy, who is 6 feet 5 and 300 pounds “on the dot,” was used as a 3-tech tackle (aligned on the outside shoulder of an offensive guard) and end in the Golden Gophers’ 4-3 defense. In past practices at Minnesota, he went against John Michael Schmitz, now a center with the New York Giants, and Daniel Faalele of the Baltimore Ravens. He projects to compete at 3 tech for the Warriors.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

McCoy, who has a degree in business/marketing, has two seasons of eligibility for the Warriors. McCoy grew up in Florida, and is a self-described “explorer.”

“I especially wanted to see all parts of the country,” he said of initially signing with Minnesota. “And now my journey is going to be to Hawaii. And I’m very excited to showcase myself and my last name and go play some ball.”

Benton will be reunited with former USC teammate Jamar Sekona. Sekona transferred to UH last year, and played in seven games in 2024, starting six, before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Benton played in 35 games in five years at USC before transferring to New Mexico. He suffered torn biceps ahead of the 2024 season, and did not play in any games for the Lobos. UNM head coach Bronco Mendenhall accepted the Utah State job, prompting Benton to enter the transfer portal.

Benton, who is 6-1 and 270 pounds, has a season of eligibility remaining.

“I feel (Hawaii) could use my help just as that place can help me,” Benton said.

Williams is 6-3 and 315 pounds, although he said he will compete at 295 pounds for the Warriors. “I bet I gained 11 pounds on my visit,” he mused.

He said he chose UH because of “the environment, for sure, the coaching, the community, and how loving they are.” He also praised defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman and D-line coach Jeff Reinebold. “They had a big part in it,” Williams said. “They were great, especially my dad.”

Marqwyn Williams, who accompanied his son on the trip, said “the first thing I noted was they are really going to take care of him and be there for him.”

Last season, Qwyn Williams had 47 tackles, including 8.5 for losses and 5.5 sacks, and forced four fumbles.