Letter: 2nd Trump presidency is nightmare come true

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In the depths of my nightmare, I awoke only to find myself trapped in a chilling reality. Donald Trump had won the election and his inauguration loomed ominously on Jan. 20. The air was thick with tension as he pardoned the Jan. 6 rioters. I felt a wave of despair wash over me when I learned that he had pulled America out of the Paris Agreement, dismissing climate change as a hoax.

The Republicans became a rubber stamp for Trump’s every whim, their unity a terrifying force. All the criminal cases against him faded into oblivion, overshadowed by the chaos that ensued.

As I navigated this dystopian landscape, angry MAGA supporters surrounded me, hurling insults and threats. Freedom of speech had become a distant memory, leaving me feeling isolated and powerless in a world gone mad.

I jolted awake, heart racing, grateful it was just a dream. Or was it?

Robert Woliver

Kaneohe

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter