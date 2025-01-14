Letter: 2nd Trump presidency is nightmare come true

Tuesday, January 14, 2025
In the depths of my nightmare, I awoke only to find myself trapped in a chilling reality. Donald Trump had won the election and his inauguration loomed ominously on Jan. 20. The air was thick with tension as he pardoned the Jan. 6 rioters. I felt a wave of despair wash over me when I learned that he had pulled America out of the Paris Agreement, dismissing climate change as a hoax.
The Republicans became a rubber stamp for Trump’s every whim, their unity a terrifying force. All the criminal cases against him faded into oblivion, overshadowed by the chaos that ensued.
As I navigated this dystopian landscape, angry MAGA supporters surrounded me, hurling insults and threats. Freedom of speech had become a distant memory, leaving me feeling isolated and powerless in a world gone mad.
I jolted awake, heart racing, grateful it was just a dream. Or was it?
Robert Woliver
Kaneohe
