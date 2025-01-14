Letter: Fireworks enforcement raises ethics concerns

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

There are many innocent victims in the New Year’s Eve fireworks tragedy. People who lived across the street, next door and two and three houses away had windows blown out and shattered. They did nothing and their children did nothing. Nothing on the news has been mentioned of the pets who suffered like wounded soldiers with PTSD.

Fireworks should be enjoyed in a controlled environment, detonated by professionals, not in neighborhoods where people and pets live like sardines in overcrowded conditions.

People are afraid to rat on their neighbors for fear of retaliation. They say calls are confidential, but coconut wireless works in mysterious ways.

I believe cops don’t like to issue tickets or follow through on these complaints because many are part of this pyrotechnics culture, or are friends or related to those detonating fireworks.

How much longer can we tolerate the “good ol’ boys” in local government?

Kimo Rosen

Kapaa, Kauai

