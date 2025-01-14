Letter: Official fireworks, drone shows might save lives

Went to sleep New Year’s Eve happy after enjoying my neighbor’s extravagant aerial fireworks show. Woke up to news of the horrific tragedy in Salt Lake and, like everyone else, I am completely devastated.

Perhaps if the City and County of Honolulu or communities could finance official fireworks shows, giving us the joy of watching without the danger, the problem would be mostly solved. There could even be drone shows, eliminating the noise, smoke and danger of fireworks, and perhaps even partially funded through donations from everyone who no longer have to buy fireworks for themselves. Just a thought.

Karen Gallagher

Haleiwa

