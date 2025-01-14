Letter: Voters spoke to put end to government disorder

Recent Star-Advertiser columns on public health were a discussion of “opponents versus rivals” in an attempt to normalize the worst of both (“Trump’s picks for top health jobs are not just a team of rivals — but a ‘team of opponents,’” Insight, and “Amid hit job on U.S. public health, wiser spirit in isles,” Island Voices, Dec. 29). They were a hit job against everything the U.S. population voted for in the recent historic election.

The voters trashed government performance on the most important national issues. Issues, not individuals, ruled. They chose their best option to clean up the current mess that exists in national governance. There are many who believe the Biden administration as Barack Obama’s third term, and that Kamala Harris was about to be Obama’s fourth term in office. The weaponization of federal agencies had slowly created an awareness that the government was on the verge of becoming a Marxist tyranny.

The “rivals” we have been experiencing is nothing less than cultural warfare and the voters knew it.

Toby Rushforth

Kaneohe

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter