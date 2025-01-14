Off the news: Beware L.A. wildfire donation scammers

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It never fails. When a disaster on the scale of the L.A. wildfires strikes, there are those trying to take advantage of our better impulses.

To ensure that donation dollars don’t line scammers’ pockets, the Los Angeles Fire Department recommends its own foundation, the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

It also says the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery targets the vulnerable and “complements immediate relief and addresses the long-term recovery needs of neighborhoods.”

Links are found at: 808ne.ws/LAfires.