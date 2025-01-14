Off the news: Queen Theater negotiations get underway

Despite its prominent location on the main drag in Kaimuki, the Queen Theater has been vacant for decades, deteriorating in spite of many unsuccessful entreaties to the owner to either sell the building or have it renovated. Finally, the City Council voted to condemn the site in December, authorizing the city to take over the site.

No legal action has been taken yet, but the city says that Managing Director Mike Formby has met with the owner, with more discussions pending. Using the property as a community center, nonprofit headquarters or affordable housing are all being considered — and would all be an improvement.