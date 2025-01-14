On the Move: Jan. 14, 2025

Swipe or click to see more

Avalon Group has announced the following promotions and new hire to its leadership team:

>> Ben Dookchitra to chief financial officer and chief investment officer. Dookchitra’s 25 years of experience in real estate includes work as Hawaii region head for real estate investment bank iStar Financial, as well as neighborhood revitalization projects and the rebuilding of the World Trade Center following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

>> Robby Kelley to executive vice president and chief development officer. He will also serve as president of Avalon Energy. Kelley joined in 2020 as a project manager, prior to his previous promotion to vice president.

>> Andrew Yani as chief innovation officer. Yani joins with more than 25 years of leadership experience in real estate, renewable energy and multimedia, including as president of Merv Griffin Entertainment, and serving as a former national and international news anchor, reporter and producer for numerous major television networks.

