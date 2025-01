Scoreboard – January 14, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I: Mid-Pacific at

Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at

Punahou, 6:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Saint Louis,

5 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Punahou at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Farrington at Kailua; Castle at Kahuku; McKinley at Kaimuki; Moanalua

at Kalaheo; Kalani at Roosevelt. JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Mililani; Pearl City at Leilehua; Waianae at Radford; Waialua at Waipahu; Nanakuli at Kapolei. JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Le Jardin at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

OIA Division I girls: Tournament,

quarterfinals. At Mililani: Kahuku/Campbell winner vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m; Kapolei/

Castle winner vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. At Kaiser: Leilehua/Moanalua winner vs. Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani/Pearl City winner vs.

Kaiser, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Assets vs. Island

Pacific, 5 p.m. at Damien; Hanalani at Damien, 6:30 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission at

Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Kamehameha at

Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity III: St. Andrew’s at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kahuku at Kailua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Moanalua at Farrington (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kalani at Castle (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Anuenue at McKinley (JV at 6 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kaiser (varsity at 6 p.m.);

Kalaheo at Kaimuki (varsity at 6 p.m.).

OIA West girls: Campbell at Mililani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Radford at Pearl City (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Leilehua at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Aiea (varsity at 6 p.m.).

SOCCER

OIA Division I girls: Tournament, fifth-place semifinals. Games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Castle.

OIA Division II girls: Tournament, first round, Farrington vs. Radford, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m. Games at

Roosevelt.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Princeton vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

Sunday

EAST

American U. 73, Loyola (MD) 54

Howard 90, Coppin St. 75

Maryland 77, Minnesota 71

Morgan St. 78, Norfolk State 74

Rutgers 75, UCLA 68

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 67, Alabama St. 65

Elon University 81, Campbell 68

Grambling State 79, Florida A&M 72

Jackson State 103, Alabama A&M 93, 3OT

McNeese St. 75, Houston Christian 59

New Orleans 68, Lamar 62

N.C. Central 75, Delaware State 72

S.C. State 78, Maryland-Eastern Shore 64

SE Louisiana 66, Stephen F. Austin 59

Southern 69, Bethune-Cookman 53

Texas A&M-CC 73, Northwestern St. 64

Texas Rio Grande Valley 57,

East Texas A&M 55

Texas Southern 82,

Mississippi Valley State 53

Wofford 81, Furman 62

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 78, Boston College 60

Prairie View A&M 75, Ark.-Pine Bluff 64

WEST

Nicholls State 88, Incarnate Word 82

COLLEGE WOMEN

Monday

Top 25

No. 15 LSU 83, Vanderbilt 77

ILH

Boys Varsity II

Saturday

Le Jardin 64, Hanalani 53. Top

scorers—LJA: Laakea Kamahele 23, Keaka Bennett 10, Beckson Pierce 10. Han: Mycah Lucas 14, Trevor Klemp 12, Kahikina Keaulana 11.

Hawaii Baptist 72, Island Pacific 19. Top

scorers—HBA: Connor Wong 13, Matthew Shigetani 11, Cade Toyofuku 11. IPA: Kainoa Souriolle 7.

Monday

Damien 56, Hawaii Baptist 45. Top

scorers—DMS: Kainoa Santos 29. HBA: Colton Wong 13, Samuel Lim 12.

Le Jardin 69, Island Pacific 19. Top

scorers—LJA: Keaka Bennett 12, Jake Heidsieck 10. IPA: Tristan Lind 8.

Girls Varsity II

Monday

Mid-Pacific 51, Punahou 34. Top

scorers—MPI: Kristie Kagawa 13, Tori Tokuda 11, Kaitlyn Dela Cruz 10. Pun:

Sophia Ismael 10.

Hawaii Baptist 33, University 27. Top

scorers—HBA: Sierra Ramos 13, Sienna Lamblack 12. ULS: Kylie Oshita 16.

Hawaiian Mission 37, Le Jardin 29. Top

scorers—HMA: Kelis Tavares 14. LJA: Brooklyn Barrett 15.

Sacred Hearts 45, Mid-Pacific 35. Top

scorers—SHA: Emma Mangalao 11, Shaira Selesele 11. MPI: Kristie Kagawa 11.

Soccer

ILH

Monday

Girls Varsity

Mid-Pacific 7, Damien 1

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha 9, Damien 0

Pac-Five 4, Mid-Pacific 0

Saint Louis 3, Le Jardin 1

‘Iolani 5, Punahou 1

Goal scorers—StL: Landon Dimaya 2, Sean Oshiro. LJA: Sol Sonny. Iol: Anthony Ancheta 2, Reef Kutaka, Brody Awaya, Kahi Apao.

BIIF

Monday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii 9, Kau 0. Goal

scorers—KSH: Liliana Chandler 2, Rhacelyn Respicio, Kiari Andrade-Aiona Aka, Aisyss Respicio-Ragocos, Kealani Weddle, Madisyn Meyers, Lily Kay-Wong, Inalei Haunga.