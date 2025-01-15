Letter: Anti-Kennedy advocacy true to Hawaii’s values

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Gov. Josh Green’s recent trip to Washington, D.C., where he advocated against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as health secretary, was an inspiring example of leadership.

As Hawaii faces the looming threat of discriminatory and transphobic policies likely to emerge from a potential Donald Trump administration, we urge Gov. Green to continue this courageous advocacy at home.

Hawaii has long been a beacon of diversity and respect for all people. Protecting our transgender community from these harmful policies is not just about health care or legal rights — it’s about upholding the aloha spirit and the values that define us as a state.

We need Green to ensure that Hawaii remains a safe haven for everyone, regardless of gender identity. By standing firm against these attacks, he can show the nation that Hawaii will always choose compassion and justice over fear and prejudice.

Michael Golojuch, Jr.

President

Pride at Work — Hawai‘i Chapter

