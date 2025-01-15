Letter: Carter left rich legacy of kindess and decency

Wednesday, January 15, 2025
REUTERS
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter waves to displaced women at a water point in Kebkabiya, North Darfur, Sudan, on Oct. 3, 2007.
As America mourns the death of its 39th president, James Earl Carter Jr., it is time to look back and appreciate his accomplishments. Pundits and contemporary historians rated his presidency — which was riddled by unfortunate circumstances such as rising inflation, a failing economy and the Iran hostage crisis — a failure.
But despite those disappointments and political challenges, he remained true to himself and never sacrificed his character and moral values for political success, a virtue that few politicians have.
Instead, he dedicated his entire post-presidential life engaging in projects that helped the homeless, poor and hungry. Carter left this world a legacy of kindness and decency. His acts of kindness will never be forgotten.
Also, America awaits the inauguration of its next president, a former president, who will again take the presidential oath he desecrated four years ago by trying to overturn the results of a fair election.
Rod B. Catiggay
Mililani
