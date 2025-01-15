Letter: Carter left rich legacy of kindess and decency

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter waves to displaced women at a water point in Kebkabiya, North Darfur, Sudan, on Oct. 3, 2007.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As America mourns the death of its 39th president, James Earl Carter Jr., it is time to look back and appreciate his accomplishments. Pundits and contemporary historians rated his presidency — which was riddled by unfortunate circumstances such as rising inflation, a failing economy and the Iran hostage crisis — a failure.

But despite those disappointments and political challenges, he remained true to himself and never sacrificed his character and moral values for political success, a virtue that few politicians have.

Instead, he dedicated his entire post-presidential life engaging in projects that helped the homeless, poor and hungry. Carter left this world a legacy of kindness and decency. His acts of kindness will never be forgotten.

Also, America awaits the inauguration of its next president, a former president, who will again take the presidential oath he desecrated four years ago by trying to overturn the results of a fair election.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter