Off the news: High hopes for improving DPP’s ePlans

The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) is upgrading ePlans, its electronic permit review system, moving operations to a cloud-based system and installing speedier, more responsive software that streamlines communication between permit applicants and city reviewers. That’ll be a boon to builders small and large.

No new building permits are being accepted while the software installation, which began Tuesday, is underway. It’s expected to be completed Thursday; check honolulu.gov/dpp for confirmation when ePlans goes live again.