Off the news: Let lawsuits against oil firms play out

It’s encouraging that the U.S. Supreme Court has decided to stay out of the lawsuit filed by the City and County of Honolulu against oil companies over their role in global warming.

Filed in 2020, Honolulu’s suit was closely watched as a harbinger to similar cases by other state and local governments that argue profit-driven oil companies engaged in decades of cover-up about climate change, so should have to pay for today’s consequences. With the high court declining on Monday to hear a challenge to Honolulu’s suit, that case and others will be able to proceed in state courts.