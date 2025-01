Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Cades Schutte LLP has announced the following promotions to partners:

>> Pohai Nu‘uhiwa Campbell of the firm’s trusts and estates department. Campbell’s practice focuses on state planning, probate and trust administration, trust and estate disputes, and conservatorship and guardianship proceedings. She has also served on the boards of the Hawaii State Bar Association’s probate and estate planning and elder law sections.

>> Jarrett A. Dempsey of the firm’s litigation department. Dempsey’s practice focuses on medical malpractive litigation, insurance defense and health law; representing hospitals, nursing staff and physicians in tort claims, premises liability claims and insurance reimbursement proceedings; as well as structuring and incorporating nonprofit health care entities.

>> Lindsay N. ­McAneeley of the firm’s litigation department and environmental law practice group. McAneeley was previously a partner and co-chair of the environmental practice group at another Hawaii-based firm; she represents clients in the areas of complex commercial, business and environmental litigation; real property disputes; false-advertising and unfair-competition claims; and employment-related cases.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.