Tech View: Condominium residents can escape internet traffic

Many of us in Hawaii, particularly on Oahu, live in condominiums. According to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, at last count there were more than 1,800 condominium associations representing more than 170,000 units.

This translates into about 360,000 condo dwellers, or about 1 in 4 Hawaii residents.

Inevitable internet traffic

While condo living has its advantages, we have all heard stories about how many households living in the same building can create crowded internet traffic serv­ice. It’s like sitting in on the H-1 with so many other cars on the freeway at the same time. Everyone is inching along, wishing they had their own private roadway.

Likewise, when hundreds of condo residents are accessing internet service at the same time, everything comes to a virtual standstill.

Peak time redefined

Today, peak internet traffic knows no boundaries. In the past, peak time was confined primarily to evenings, when everyone was home from work and school. The definition of “peak time” has evolved, however, especially since the pandemic.

With more people working remotely from home, and our desire to always remain connected, peak time is now 24/7. Buffering, frozen faces in virtual calls, video games that are too slow and important documents that seem to take forever to send or receive can all lead to frustration.

For the first time, those who live in condos can escape that feeling of being stuck in traffic and going nowhere when they are online, and can instead experience uninterrupted, lag-free connectivity.

Game-changing service

Fiber internet service that is connected directly to individual condo units has become a game changer for Hawaii residents. The neighbors on the same floor or those across the hall do not all need to have the same internet service provider. It’s not an all-or-nothing situation.

Here’s more good news for condo dwellers: Fiber can accommodate many users, even those in the entire same building, without affecting internet speed and reliability. With fiber directly to each unit, it’s like having your own personal digital freeway. You no longer have to worry about getting stuck in traffic.

Increased property value

Fiber offers another advantage for those who own their condo units. Fiber is becoming viewed as a necessity. This is especially important as the world becomes increasingly digital and improves resilience in emergencies.

Condo units equipped with fiber are especially appealing, and this enhances the value of the unit. A Fiber Broadband Association study showed that homes equipped with fiber internet are valued slightly higher than those without fiber internet. With the demand for more smart amenities, especially among tech-savvy buyers and tenants, condo association boards and developers are paying careful attention to what could be a new standard for condo living.

Fiber has much broader applications than computers, phones and TVs. Appliances, lights, thermostats and smart home systems also demand ever-faster internet speeds and bandwidth. The Internet of Things will integrate artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality, which will require ultrafast upload and download speeds. Fiber is likely to become a must-have essential for a connected life, today and into the future.

Environmental benefits

Condo dwellers and associations concerned about the aina and sustainability will also find fiber internet the ideal solution to reduce their condos’ overall carbon footprint. Fiber is more energy-efficient than other types of broadband services, including copper. This requires less maintenance, reduces the building’s environmental impact and can lower costs for the association and individual units, helping to make living in Hawaii more affordable.

Jill Kobayashi is director of multi-dwelling units for Hawaiian Telcom. Reach her at jill.kobayashi@hawaiiantel.com.