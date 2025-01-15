Hawaii Grown: Hawaii athletes making impact on mainland

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Cody Aquino (Moanalua), La Verne: Hit four 3-pointers and scored 13 points in a 96-93 loss to Whittier. It was his third time in double figures in points in his first year in the program.

>> Kahiau Bruhn (Kamehameha), Willamette: Had 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 91-81 loss to George Fox, his first double-double and second straight game with more than 20 points. He kept his starting spot, but his minutes decreased and he has scored only one point in two games since.

>> Brandon Chung (Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind), Gallaudet: Had 15 points and 14 rebounds in an 81-68 loss to Penn State-Berks, his first double-double of the season. He has scored in double figures in five straight games and has started every contest this season. Malosi Viena (Pearl City) contributed 12 points and eight rebounds to a 73-70 win over Saint Elizabeth, his first time scoring in double figures this year.

>> O’Shen Cazimero (Kohala), Western Oregon: Made his first start of the season in a 79-74 loss to Saint Martin’s, putting up 11 points with four steals with a go-ahead layup with 1 minute, 52 seconds left. He joined the school from Southwest Oregon, where he started 29 games.

>> Jake Holtz (Damien), Whitworth: Erupted for a season-high 29 points with eight rebounds in a 97-88 win over Puget Sound, then scored 27 in 26 minutes of an 88-65 win over Willamette while nailing the 100th 3-pointer in his 109th career game. He struggled a night later, taking only eight shots and scoring seven points in 34 minutes of a 76-75 win over Lewis & Clark.

>> EJ Kapihe (Kamehameha), Wooster: Went off for 24 points, six rebounds and five blocks in 19 minutes of a 114-96 win over Pittsburgh-Bradford, making all eight of his free throws. His previous game high was 15 points.

>> Raefe McEnroe (Farrington), Montana Northern: Scored a seaon-high 17 points in an 88-60 win over King’s; he has scored in double figures in four of his past five games off the bench.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jo Huntimer (‘Iolani), Air Force: Is second in the Mountain West with 4.1 asssists per game. Her 331 career assists are second in the program’s Division I history, 125 away from the top spot held by Cortney Porter.

>> Ledjan Pahukoa (Lahainaluna), Cal State Monterey Bay: Has earned a regular spot in the starting linep after 28 games off the bench, scoring 12 points in an 81-68 win over Lincoln in her first contest with the first five. She is second on the team in 3-pointers made.

>> Paige Oh (‘Iolani), Puget Sound: Matched her career high with 22 points on six 3-pointers in a 92-75 win over Whitworth, tacking on five assists. She scored 15 in an 80-62 win over Pacific six nights later, the first time in her career in double figures in back-to-back contests. She has had at least one steal in five straight games and leads the Loggers with 23 assists in 13 games.

>> Haylie-Anne Ohta (‘Iolani), Seattle Pacific: Hit double figures in points for the first time with a career-high 12 in a 92-74 win over Metropolitan State-Denver, then had a career-high six assists in a 78-67 loss to Western Oregon.

>> Brooke Samura (Hawaii Prep), Pacific Lutheran: Scored 15 points with eight rebounds in a 53-44 win over George Fox, making her case to rejoin the starting lineup after leading the team in scoring in two games as a reserve.

>> Laynee Torres-Kahapea (Punahou), Portland State: Scored 12 points in a 69-40 loss to Air Force, just her third time in double figures despite starting every game for the Vikings. She leads her team in minutes played by 69 and sets the pace in assists and steals.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Cody Bonilla (Punahou), Lasell: Got a chance to run the offense and dished out 26 assists and had two kills in a sweep of Sage. He barely got onto the court before that, including a sweep at the hands of Hobart earlier in the day. It was the second start of his career and first since last March.

>> Noa Haine (Punahou), Brigham Young: Dished out 51 assists in a pair of sweeps of St. Thomas Aquinas, getting the Cougars off to an unbeaten start. Keoni Thiim (Kalani) had 29 kills in the two matches and is averaging 4.4 per set.

>> Makua Marumoto (St. Francis), Concordia Irvine: Put down 12 kills with only two errors in a 3-1 loss to Daemen, his first time in double figures after reaching the mark just three times last year.

>> Evan Porter (Punahou), Stanford: Leads the team with 15 digs two matches into the season, nine of them in his NCAA debut and six in an upset sweep of No. 5 Ball State. He has played every set.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Jonah Chew (Kamehameha), Embry Riddle: Challenged the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class, Nathan Lendt of Doane, and pushed him before losing 4-3. He won his other four matches in the meet handily.

>> Kysen Terukina (Kamehameha), Iowa State: Shook off his first loss of the season with a technical fall in a win over Rider, improving his season record to 6-1. He missed a large part of December to a knee injury and is four victories away from the 50th of his career.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Pua Beebe (Sacred Hearts), Minot State: Shook off a knee injury 15 minutes into her match on the program’s first senior night and pinned Diann Smith of Sioux Falls in the second period.

>> Nanea Estrella (Lahainaluna), Iowa: Won both of her matches to help the Hawkeyes go unbeaten in the National Duals, pinning McKendree’s Viktorya Torres, stopping Alli Russler of Wartburg 12-0 and beating Sara Sterner of North Central 13-8. She is 17-0 this season, two wins away from the 19 she had all of last year.

>> Erin Hikiji (Mililani), Providence: Went unbeaten in three matches, all by stoppage and one of them against Brianna Funakoshi (Aiea) of Life, and the Argos took a program-best third place at the National Duals. Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp (Baldwin) won three matches by stoppage and lost the other.

>> Nohea Moniz (Kamehameha), Sacred Heart: Started her year with a pair of victories at the National Duals, winning one match by technical fall and the other with a first-period pin. She was pinned by Emmanuel’s Karissa Turnwell in her third match.