Scoreboard – January 15, 2025

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Assets vs. Island

Pacific, 5 p.m. at Damien; Hanalani at Damien, 6:30 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission at

Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Kamehameha at

Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity III: St. Andrew’s at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kahuku at Kailua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Moanalua at Farrington (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kalani at Castle (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Anuenue at McKinley (JV at 6 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kaiser (varsity at 6 p.m.);

Kalaheo at Kaimuki (varsity at 6 p.m.).

OIA West girls: Campbell at Mililani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Radford at Pearl City (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Leilehua at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Aiea (varsity at 6 p.m.).

SOCCER

OIA Division I girls: Tournament, fifth-place semifinals, Campbell/Kalaheo loser vs.

Kapolei/Mililani loser, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City/Kaiser loser vs. Moanalua/Waipahu loser,

7 p.m. Games at Castle.

OIA Division II girls: Tournament, first round, Farrington vs. Radford, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m. Games at

Roosevelt.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Princeton vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys, Varsity I: Kamehameha vs.

University, 5 p.m. at Saint Louis; Maryknoll at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 5 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: University vs. Sacred Hearts, 5 p.m. at Kamehameha.

ILH girls, Varsity III: La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kailua at Kalani; Kahuku at Farrington; Kaimuki at Castle; Kalaheo

at McKinley; Roosevelt at Kaiser. JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Nanakuli;

Leilehua at Aiea; Radford at Pearl City; Waipahu at Waianae; Kapolei at Campbell. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

GOLF

Champions Mitsubishi Electric

Championship, first round, 10 a.m. at Hualalai Resort Golf Club.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Punahou at Kamehameha;

Pac-Five at Saint Louis; Damien at Le Jardin. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

ILH girls: Punahou I-AA at Punahou,

4 p.m.

OIA Division I girls: Tournament,

semifinals, Campbell/Kalaheo winner

vs. Kapolei/Mililani winner, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City/Kaiser winner vs. Moanalua/Waipahu

winner, 7 p.m. Games at Kaiser.

OIA Division II girls: Tournament,

semifinals. At Kailua: Aiea/Roosevelt

winner vs. Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington/Radford winner vs. Kailua, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College: Nevada vs. Hawaii, women at

10 a.m.; men at 4 p.m. at UH Tennis

Complex.

GOLF

Champions Mitsubishi

Electric Championship

At Hualalai Resort Golf Club

Tee Times

First Round

Thursday

All golfers start on Tee No. 1

10 a.m. — Tom Lehman, Fred Funk,

Stephen Dodd

10:11 a.m. — Corey Pavin, Jay Haas, Olin Browne

10:22 a.m. — Harrison Frazar, Lee Janzen, Scott McCarron

10:33 a.m. — David Duval, Steve Flesch, Brett Quigley

10:44 a.m. — Tim O’Neal, Scott Dunlap, Justin Leonard

10:55 a.m. — Joe Durant, Mark Hensby, Thongchai Jaidee

11:06 a.m. — Ken Duke, Rocco Mediate, Doug Barron

11:17 a.m. — Mike Weir, Rod Pampling, Ken Tanigawa

11:28 a.m. — Retief Goosen, Paul

Broadhurst, Ricardo Gonzalez

11:39 a.m. — K.J. Choi, Darren Clarke,

David Toms

11:50 a.m. — Vijay Singh, Alex Cejka, Y.E. Yang

12:01 p.m. — Miguel Angel Jiménez,

Stephen Ames, Stewart Cink

12:12 p.m. — Steve Stricker, Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly

12:23 p.m. — Steven Alker, Ernie Els, Fred Couples

BASKETBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Maryknoll 65, Mid-Pacific 49. Top

scorers—Mary: Nxis Yamauchi 23, Rome Lilio 17. MPI: Logan Mason 21, Riley Miura 17.

Punahou 80, Kamehameha 67. Top

scorers—Pun: Tanoa Scanlan 30, Houston Hosoda 15, Zion White 13, Dash

Watanabe 10. KS: Makai Barr 23, Shyne Salvador 12.

Saint Louis 55, ‘Iolani 41

Girls Varsity I

Kamehameha 64, Maryknoll 37. Top scorers—KS: Nihoa Dunn 18, Kapomaikai Nakakura 14. Mary: Pua Herrington 17, Hailey Perez 10.

‘Iolani 64, Punahou 36. Top scorers—Iol: Rayah Soriano 17, Hailey Fernandez 13, Justice Kekauoha 12. Pun: Ahnastaziah Wright 13.

Boys Varsity I-AA

Kamehameha 55, Punahou 37. Top scorers—KS: Mason Smith 15, Lopaka Owan 11, Taylor Pasion 11. Pun: Derek Yee 10.

Monday

Boys Varsity II

Hanalani 56, Assets 18

Girls Varsity II

Kamehameha 36, Damien 30

Hanalani 53, ‘Iolani 25

Girls Varsity III

St. Andrew’s 20, Island Pacific 18

OIA eAst

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Kahuku 67, Castle 46. Top scorers—Kah: Ronin Naihe 28, Mystique Akina-Watson 19, Justus Daley 11. Cast: Josiah Shinbara 18, Kaumana Phillips 13, Davis Mitchell 12.

Boys JV

Kahuku 81, Castle 42

OIA West

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Radford 42, Waianae 39. Top scorers—Rad: Isaiah Harmon 13. Wain: Thomas Tucker 12.

BIIF

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Waiakea 64, Laupahoehoe 19. Top scorers—Waik: Josiah Amuimuia 17, Jayzen Hough 10. Lau: Jayden Peters 10.

Girls Varsity

Konawaena 85, Parker 17. Top scorers— Kona: Haikela Hiraishi 12, Caysea Kaupu 12, Aubrey Pak 11, Mikela Harrell 10.

Park: Briley Ballard 8, Adalyn Ballard 7.

SOCCER

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Punahou I-AA 5, Le Jardin 0