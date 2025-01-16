Letter: Balance fireworks laws with island tradition

Although increased enforcement of fireworks laws will encourage some to give them up, it is not enough. We must also respect the strong tradition of fireworks in Hawaii.

I propose that the city, county and state governments all work together to put on fireworks shows across the islands. They could be staged at local parks or schools. A section could be set aside for people to pay for an area to set off their own legal fireworks, which they could order ahead and pick up there. Or something like this.

Expensive, yes, but not as expensive or life-threatening as massive use of police and others to try to control something that is pretty much uncontrollable. It could save money and lives.

Ann Marten

Kailua

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter