Letter: New landfill plan raises food supply questions

I am confused about the vital need to become more food-efficient and the need to put our new landfill on agricultural land. Housing needs in Hoopili took away some of our prime agricultural land, and now more agricultural land is being considered for another needed purpose.

How can we, as an island that has so many urgent survival needs, prioritize the best use of our lands? More houses, less food. A needed dump on agricultural land, less food. Perhaps this is one way to solve the obesity problem, another urgent island issue.

Aside from the possibility of endangering our precious water supply, I wonder how the garbage trucks are going to get in and out of Wahiawa when the main entrance and exit on Kamehameha Highway is already regularly clogged throughout the day. How about an overpass from the freeway to the dump?

Dina Brown

Wahiawa

